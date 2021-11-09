An emotional journey: Families reunite in US with tears, balloons as COVID travel ban ends

The ban has banned tourism from 33 countries since the pandemic began

Travelers should be vaccinated against COVID-19

“Holiday day,” says the airline executive

NEW YORK / LONDON / TIJUANA, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Paul Campbell had waited nearly two years to be reunited with his German fiancée at Boston Logan Airport on Monday, the day the United States eased travel restrictions. in most of the world since COVID. -19 started the pandemic.

“I’m just excited she’s here, I’m happy,” said Campbell, 63, a retired firefighter from Vermont who greeted her with a heart-shaped balloon. “Our relationship continues to flourish even though we have been separated for two years.”

At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, a child held a sign that read, “Do I Look Bigger?” while waiting for the first British Airways flight from London Heathrow. “I missed 730 days! Aunt Jill + Uncle Mark,” wrote his sign.

The travel ban, imposed as early as 2020, barred access for non-US citizens traveling from 33 countries – including China, India and much of Europe – and also restricted land entry from Mexico and Canada.

As travel continued for residents of other countries and visitors falling under exemptions, the ban eliminated the sources of more than half of visitors to the United States in 2019, according to the US Travel business group, mostly tourists and other non-essential travelers to the United States. United. states.

“America is open for business today. This is our message to the world,” Trade Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters in an interview at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

For many people arriving on crowded flights from Europe or lined up at border crossings in Canada and Mexico, Monday was an exciting journey that ended in the arms of cheerful relatives clutching homemade flowers, balloons and tables.

Months of suppressed demand caused a huge increase in bookings on Monday, with travelers only being asked to show official vaccination evidence and a recent negative viral test. Travel bookings for the holiday season in the United States continue to grow rapidly, according to airline and industry data.

No major problems at airports were reported in an early morning call between airlines and U.S. government officials, although authorities have warned of long queues and possible delays.

Earlier, long-term rivals British Airways and Virgin Atlantic carried out simultaneous take-offs from Heathrow parallel runways, a stunt aimed at highlighting the importance of transatlantic business to the UK aviation sector.

“It’s a big day of celebration,” Weiss said, adding that the planes were “filling up well,” in what he called an important turning point for a pandemic-prone industry.

LAND BORDER CROSSINGS

U.S. land borders also reopened for non-essential travel Monday.

People are waiting for their relatives after the arrival of the British Airways flight at JFK International Airport in New York, USA, November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz Read more

Canadian travelers, especially retirees heading to sun spots in the U.S., flocked to the U.S. land border to cross for the first time in 20 months, though testing requirements can hurt short-stay trips.

Janet Simoni, who lives in London, Ontario, crossed the US-Canada border shortly after midnight and drove home to the house near Detroit where her husband lives.

“I have missed all this half of my life for almost two years”, said Simoni.

In Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, opposite the Texas town of El Paso, a line of about 20 people was formed early. They crossed and hugged the family across the border, a Reuters witness said.

“We thought they would tell us again that they had decided not to open it,” said Lorena Hernandez, stroking her grown daughter’s hair and smiling broadly after they reunited in El Paso. “I said, if they do not reopen, I will take a plane.”

Hundreds of immigrants have arrived in Mexican border towns like Tijuana in recent days, hoping the resettlement will make it easier to cross and seek asylum in the U.S., despite warnings from lawyers that the reopening is for people who have letters.

‘KAQ SUREAL’

Aysha Mathew tried to hold back tears as her mother and sister arrived at New York JFK Airport on Monday, just the first British Airways flight from London Heathrow.

Mathew was holding her toddler, Adam, and pushing a stroller with her baby, Aaron, whom her mother and sister were meeting for the first time.

“It’s so surreal to finally be here and see them meet in person,” Mathew said. “I’m really, really happy.”

U.S. allies had lobbied hard on the Biden administration to remove the rules.

While applauding the resumption of bilateral transatlantic traffic, airline officials stressed that tourism and family travel alone would not be enough for carriers whose profits depend on filling more expensive seats. L1N2RZ0LF

According to US Travel, the drop in international visits since the pandemic began resulted in nearly $ 300 billion in lost export earnings and a loss of more than a million jobs in the US.

