COVID-19 and stress: How did international students fare?





At the height of the pandemic last year, amid isolation and school closures, I would hear news about college students in general and how they were being affected, but nothing about international students, who typically experience more stress than college students. local college. Chinyere Reid, a PhD candidate in USF College of Public Health (COPH) tha. I was interested to know how they were being psychologically affected by COVID-19, what their specific stressors were, and how they were coping during the pandemic. To find out, Reidwho is an international student from Jamaica, surveyed 223 international graduate and graduate students at the USF and presented her research at the annual meeting of the American Public Health Associations (APHA). Research, titled The impact of COVID-19 stress on anxiety and depression in international students during the COVID-19 pandemic, was realized with the help of COPHs Dr. Abraham Salinas-Miranda, assistant professor and associate professor Dr. Jason Beckstead. Reid, who is focused on community and family health, looked at COVID-19 stress (for example, stress about getting the virus and experiencing food and supply shortages) and global stress (stress about jobs, finances, relationships, etc.). The Reid students surveyed were international graduate and graduate students, who were mostly 18-24 years old, female and single. Surprisingly, Reid found that anxiety scores were higher in college students versus international graduates. Doctoral candidate Chinyere Reid, MBBS, MPH, CPH. (Photo taken by Reid) In general, we assume that graduate students are more likely to experience more stressful situations than undergraduate students, Reid noted. This is because they may be more likely to have jobs and families and have more knowledge of resources. However, in our study, we found that international graduate students reported greater stress and anxiety during the pandemic. What was not so surprising? As COVID-19 stress increased in students, so did depression and anxiety. The findings of this research highlight that in general, international students have suffered from COVID-19 stress, which is associated with increased anxiety and depression, Reid commented. I hope this study benefits international students and those who provide services to them here at USF and at other colleges / universities throughout the United States. The presentation of APHA raised many questions and discussions about meeting the needs of students of international colleges affected by COVID-19 stress and the role of universities and other communities in general in addressing this issue and supporting students. Reid said the study results were shared with USF International Services Office (OIS), with which she collaborated to recruit students. They were very eager to hear the results of the study (which also showed that OIS was the most used campus resource by international students during the pandemic) and will use the study findings to evaluate and provide additional support and mental health resources for international students, she said. The next steps will be to focus on identifying and understanding the coping mechanisms that international college students use to manage the stress associated with COVID-19 and the role of social support with their mental health. Ideally, it would be good to do a longitudinal study on these students to examine the effects of COVID-19 stress on their mental health beyond the pandemic. Story by Donna Campisano for USF College of Public Health

