International
‘Best news:’ US opens land border with Canada, welcomes international visitors from several countries – WCCO
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – The United States allowed Monday for the first time in 20 months by non-essential travelers some countries around the world, including visitors to Canada who have been barred from moving across the border into Minnesota.
It is a move welcomed by friends and family of our state’s northern neighbors and a tourism industry eager to recover. The US demands proof of vaccination so that international visitors can enter by land, and vaccination status plus a negative test for COVID-19 if traveling by air.
For Suzanne Wilson, who now lives in Rochester, the reopening of the northern border means a long-awaited reunion with her family, most of whom still live in Canada.
“It’s the best news, it really is,” Wilson said in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday. “We had to cancel family reunions twice.”
The family missed her son’s wedding. She has not seen her mother for 20 months.
“I know anyone can relate to this,” she said. And she is eager to see them again sooner rather than later and meet at her home on the lake halfway between Rochester and the border.
“They lost it, and we missed them,” Wilson said.
Visitors like the Wilson family and others from around the world strengthen the state’s tourism industry. Last year Minnesota took a hit of $ 10.7 billion in travel expenses, said Leann Kispert, interim director of Explore Minnesota, the state tourism office.
There were 132,000 Canadians who visited Minnesota in 2020 – just 25% of the total who came in 2019.
Now the industry has the “welcome mat” ready, as industry leaders say tourists from the north are essential to a sustained economic recovery.
“We have always enjoyed his strong bond with our Canadian friends and look forward to seeing them again soon,” Kispert said during a news conference with Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday.
Klobuchar said her office made “difficult” calls throughout the Minnesota pandemic, which were limited to seeing sick family members across the border. She also noted border towns dependent on Canadians for their businesses to stay at sea and suffered because of the closure.
“I think it was the mayor of Duluth who once said when talking about the pandemic, ‘we see the house of light on the horizon,'” Klobuchar said. “And I think that ‘s how we feel now about the way our country can move forward, but also our excellent relations with our extraordinary friends north of the border. “
US Centers for Disease Control says US will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated any of the vaccines approved for urgent use by the World Health Organization, not just those approved by the FDA.
Canada’s rules for travelers across land borders are stricter than the requirements of the United States: both visitors and returning residents must not only be vaccinated, but also show a negative test.
Ariel Delouya, Canada’s consul general in Minneapolis, said the requests were “constantly being re-evaluated” in light of new information on the virus. Klobuchar said he hopes Canada will change its policy to reflect the US
Sources
2/ https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2021/11/08/the-best-news-u-s-opens-land-border-to-canada-welcomes-international-visitors-from-several-countries/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]