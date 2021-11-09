‘Best news:’ US opens land border with Canada, welcomes international visitors from several countries – WCCO

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – The United States allowed Monday for the first time in 20 months by non-essential travelers some countries around the world, including visitors to Canada who have been barred from moving across the border into Minnesota.

It is a move welcomed by friends and family of our state’s northern neighbors and a tourism industry eager to recover. The US demands proof of vaccination so that international visitors can enter by land, and vaccination status plus a negative test for COVID-19 if traveling by air.

For Suzanne Wilson, who now lives in Rochester, the reopening of the northern border means a long-awaited reunion with her family, most of whom still live in Canada.

“It’s the best news, it really is,” Wilson said in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday. “We had to cancel family reunions twice.”

The family missed her son’s wedding. She has not seen her mother for 20 months.

“I know anyone can relate to this,” she said. And she is eager to see them again sooner rather than later and meet at her home on the lake halfway between Rochester and the border.

“They lost it, and we missed them,” Wilson said.

Visitors like the Wilson family and others from around the world strengthen the state’s tourism industry. Last year Minnesota took a hit of $ 10.7 billion in travel expenses, said Leann Kispert, interim director of Explore Minnesota, the state tourism office.

There were 132,000 Canadians who visited Minnesota in 2020 – just 25% of the total who came in 2019.

Now the industry has the “welcome mat” ready, as industry leaders say tourists from the north are essential to a sustained economic recovery.

“We have always enjoyed his strong bond with our Canadian friends and look forward to seeing them again soon,” Kispert said during a news conference with Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday.

Klobuchar said her office made “difficult” calls throughout the Minnesota pandemic, which were limited to seeing sick family members across the border. She also noted border towns dependent on Canadians for their businesses to stay at sea and suffered because of the closure.

“I think it was the mayor of Duluth who once said when talking about the pandemic, ‘we see the house of light on the horizon,'” Klobuchar said. “And I think that ‘s how we feel now about the way our country can move forward, but also our excellent relations with our extraordinary friends north of the border. “

US Centers for Disease Control says US will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated any of the vaccines approved for urgent use by the World Health Organization, not just those approved by the FDA.

Canada’s rules for travelers across land borders are stricter than the requirements of the United States: both visitors and returning residents must not only be vaccinated, but also show a negative test.

Ariel Delouya, Canada’s consul general in Minneapolis, said the requests were “constantly being re-evaluated” in light of new information on the virus. Klobuchar said he hopes Canada will change its policy to reflect the US