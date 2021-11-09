Employment Day in Tampa International to fill 600 jobs

TAMPA International Airport, Fla. Tampa and his tenants will hold a job fair on Tuesday seeking to fill more than 600 positions.

The hiring event will involve at least 25 companies and interviews will take place on site. The airport said jobs are needed as up to 80,000 passengers a day are expected to return to the skies as the pandemic eases.

“We had great success with our employment events last year and are excited to continue to grow our TPA family as we aim to provide the experience of world-class guests awaiting our passengers,” said John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Operations. and Customer Service. “For those looking to work at America’s Favorite Airport, these positions offer a great opportunity to leave your mark as our region’s first and last impression on our guests.”

According to the airport, employers are looking to fill a range of jobs throughout the year, including airline positions, shops, restaurants, car rental companies, ground handling services and more.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the TPA Event Space between Airsides E and F on Level 3 of the Main Terminal. Hiring managers suggested that applicants bring multiple copies of your CV along with photo ID.

Tampa International Airport said it served 15.4 million passengers in fiscal year 2021 which ended on October 1st. It expects to serve 20.6 million passengers in fiscal year 2022.