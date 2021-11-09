International
Covid-19 Explosion Situation Report: What Happened Today, November 9th
Here is a quick summary of the biggest updates from November 9 on the Covid-19 Delta explosion, including the latest case and location details of interest.
cases
There have been 125 cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland, Northland and Waikato.
Of the new cases, 117 are in Auckland, six are in Northland and two are in Waikato.
The report for Northland includes five cases announced Monday but are not included in the total of those days as they were reported to the ministry after its breakpoint at 9am.
READ MORE:
* Covid-19: 125 new cases in Delta eruption as restrictions will be eased in Auckland
* Covid-19: Protester bites police officer at Auckland border
* Noisy protest against vaccine mandate ends in Parliament
There are 79 people in Auckland hospitals with Covid-19 on Tuesday, up from 81 on Monday.
A woman in her mid-80s at a holiday home on the outskirts of Avondale West Auckland tested positive for Covid-19.
Further tests were performed at the Rosaria Holiday Home in Avondale following the positive result of the woman.
So far, all results obtained for residents and other staff are negative, with four other test results expected later Tuesday.
Top news
Thousands of protesters gathered in Parliament, where security levels unprecedented in decades had been set, after blocking most of central Wellington.
The Coalition for Freedom and Rights protest, apparently against the vaccine mandate, escalated as it left Te Ngkau Citizens’ Square on Tuesday with some people estimating that thousands of people were attending. The Coalition has a website registered with Destiny Church.
A large contingent of motorcycles blocked Willis St. behind the protesters. Patched Mongrel Mob and other gang members were part of the crowd.
Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean estimated that there were more than 3,000 protesters.
Meanwhile in Auckland, a police officer was bitten by a protester blocking Auckland’s northern border on Tuesday morning. Protesters lined up at the border, north of Te Hana, refusing to move.
Before Auckland switched to alarm level 3, step 2, queues had begun to form outside malls, despite the new rules not taking effect for another 12 hours.
At 23:59 on Tuesday, retail stores and public equipment may reopen after more than two months of closure in Auckland.
Locations of interest
The countdown torohanga was added to the Ministry of Health’s location list of interest Tuesday morning.
One case visited the supermarket on October 27 from 15:00 and 15:15. Those who visited during that time are encouraged to self-monitor symptoms for 14 days after exposure.
The ministry has banned the reporting of low-risk exposure events in Auckland, including car trips or supermarkets.
Closing life
Blocking can put a lot of pressure on relationships during closure. Here are some tips from experts on how to test your relationship from the pandemic.
If quick and easy cooking is your thing, here are five wonders of a dish to try this week.
