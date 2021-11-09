The tornado moved across UBC during Saturday’s storm, Environment Canada confirms

The Canadian environment has confirmed that a tornado moved across the University of British Columbia (UBC) during Saturday’s storm, the first in Vancouver city in five decades.

The weather agency, along with the Northern Tornadoes Project, conducted an on-site survey of the storm damage on Sunday, and preliminary results concluded that the tornado hit the University Golf Club around 5:10 p.m. on November 6th.

On Saturday evening, a short, short hour of tornadoes was released for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, which lasted about 24 minutes.

A water flow, which occurs when a tornado forms over water, was spotted off the coast near Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

The Canadian environment has now confirmed that the water flow was the same cell that moved through UBC, bringing strong winds that damaged trees, blocked roads and disrupted traffic.

How did it happen?

Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change in Canada, said it took perfect conditions for Saturday’s tornado to form.

“We had a cold low-pressure trough on the west coast of BC,” he said.

“We also had some relatively warm ocean water, then we added a little spin to the atmosphere and the conditions were right for that tornado to form west of the YVR, which eventually made its way to UBC.”

As soon as the tornado hit the university campus, it brought hail, rain and strong winds of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour, Environment Canada said.

How rare is it?

It ‘s a weather event that the Sekhonsays are “a fairly rare occurrence”.

Sekhon said the last tornado reported to hit the city of Vancouver was 54 years ago in 1967, although one was recorded in the Pitt Meadows in 1991.

“In the Vancouver area, there have indeed been only seven tornadoes reported in the last 70 years … and especially having it in November is extremely rare,” he said.

God damn this big tornado

At YVR Airport#Vankuver #tornado #metrovancouver pic.twitter.com/a6qtyVrgZe –@InvLil

The weather in November is cooler, said Sekhon, who does not provide the right conditions for cells that can produce tornadoes. He said tornadoes tend to occur more in the spring or summer seasons.

How strong was he?

The storm damage survey revealed that the tornado would be classified as EF0, the lowest on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which measures the intensity of a tornado based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

The highest classification is EF5, which represents the most catastrophic tornadoes.

“In studying tornado damage, we basically look for things like tree damage. What part of the tree was damaged? What kind of trees were damaged? Where did they fall from? We look for any other sign of damage. [of]infrastructure, every injury, death, something like that “, said Sekhon.

Crews also collect eyewitness accounts and social media reports, along with information from meteorological radars and satellites to confirm the strength of the tornadoes.

A car was photographed after being crushed by a fallen tree after a windstorm in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, November 8, 2021. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Sekhon says residents who experience tornado hours or warnings are advised to find coverage.

“Remember, it’s better to get inside a basement if you can. Or on a main floor away from outside walls and windows … to try to stay safe while the tornado passes,” he said.