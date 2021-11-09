International
The tornado moved across UBC during Saturday’s storm, Environment Canada confirms
The Canadian environment has confirmed that a tornado moved across the University of British Columbia (UBC) during Saturday’s storm, the first in Vancouver city in five decades.
The weather agency, along with the Northern Tornadoes Project, conducted an on-site survey of the storm damage on Sunday, and preliminary results concluded that the tornado hit the University Golf Club around 5:10 p.m. on November 6th.
On Saturday evening, a short, short hour of tornadoes was released for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, which lasted about 24 minutes.
A water flow, which occurs when a tornado forms over water, was spotted off the coast near Vancouver International Airport (YVR).
The Canadian environment has now confirmed that the water flow was the same cell that moved through UBC, bringing strong winds that damaged trees, blocked roads and disrupted traffic.
How did it happen?
Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change in Canada, said it took perfect conditions for Saturday’s tornado to form.
“We had a cold low-pressure trough on the west coast of BC,” he said.
“We also had some relatively warm ocean water, then we added a little spin to the atmosphere and the conditions were right for that tornado to form west of the YVR, which eventually made its way to UBC.”
As soon as the tornado hit the university campus, it brought hail, rain and strong winds of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour, Environment Canada said.
How rare is it?
It ‘s a weather event that the Sekhonsays are “a fairly rare occurrence”.
Sekhon said the last tornado reported to hit the city of Vancouver was 54 years ago in 1967, although one was recorded in the Pitt Meadows in 1991.
“In the Vancouver area, there have indeed been only seven tornadoes reported in the last 70 years … and especially having it in November is extremely rare,” he said.
God damn this big tornado
At YVR Airport#Vankuver #tornado #metrovancouver pic.twitter.com/a6qtyVrgZe
The weather in November is cooler, said Sekhon, who does not provide the right conditions for cells that can produce tornadoes. He said tornadoes tend to occur more in the spring or summer seasons.
How strong was he?
The storm damage survey revealed that the tornado would be classified as EF0, the lowest on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which measures the intensity of a tornado based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.
The highest classification is EF5, which represents the most catastrophic tornadoes.
“In studying tornado damage, we basically look for things like tree damage. What part of the tree was damaged? What kind of trees were damaged? Where did they fall from? We look for any other sign of damage. [of]infrastructure, every injury, death, something like that “, said Sekhon.
Crews also collect eyewitness accounts and social media reports, along with information from meteorological radars and satellites to confirm the strength of the tornadoes.
Sekhon says residents who experience tornado hours or warnings are advised to find coverage.
“Remember, it’s better to get inside a basement if you can. Or on a main floor away from outside walls and windows … to try to stay safe while the tornado passes,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tornado-ubc-confirmed-1.6241724
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]