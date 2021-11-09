‘I feel betrayed by my government’: Sasku calls on resident, DPA. to resume the organ donation program

Official opposition is calling on the Saskatchewan Party government to act immediately to resume organ transplants in the province.

Saskatoon resident Jessica Bailey joined the NDP in the legislature on Monday. Bailey has kidney disease in stage five and doctors say without a transplant, she has less than a year to live. The organ donation program was suspended in September due to strains in hospitals by COVID-19.

PPD leader Ryan Meili says the government has ignored the stories of vulnerable people like 36-year-old Bailey.

“These are the real consequences of playing politics during a pandemic,” Meiliin said in a statement.

“When this government talks about justice, who are they talking about? They are certainly not talking about the thousands of Saskatchewan patients who are currently suffering from carelessness because of the decisions of Prime Minister Moe and Minister Merriman to ignore scientific and medical recommendations.”

Back to the square

Bailey was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2018.

She was waiting for a call on the date of her surgery on Sept. 23, when the province announced it would suspend its organ donation program. Bailey says she is not the only vulnerable person suffering because of this decision.

“It takes away the only thing we’ve ever had. And that was hope,” Bailey told a news conference before joining the legislature on Monday.

“It weighs heavily on your mental health as a person, on your family, your friends, everyone around you. I mean, we have nothing else. We are dying individuals. And you took away a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Jessica Bailey, a resident of Saskatoon, has kidney disease in stage five and needs a transplant. She shared her story before joining the Legislative Assembly in Regina on Monday. (CBC News)

The last time the CBC spoke to Bailey, she had a living kidney donor. But since then her donor has been disqualified because of kidney stones. Now Bailey has to start all over again.

She says if the donor program had not been suspended, she would likely have a new kidney now.

Bailey says the road to getting her former donor approval was long fraught with delays and disaster. And for her, a kidney transplant is a life-saving operation. Time is not something she has.

“I have lived in Saskatchewan for 36 years of my life and this is probably the first time I am not proud to be from Saskatoon, because of this crisis.”

Bailey says she has 15 friends and family members who want to be tested to see if they are eligible for an organ donation. But because the donor program is still suspended, that process cannot begin yet.

“I’m now about one percent in kidney function. So I need a kidney to save my life,” Bailey said.

“For palliative patients, every passing month is about 10 percent of their life expectancy. So expecting a government that is doing nothing about the health care crisis right now is very frustrating for me. It is not fair at all.”

Bailey says there has been a huge lack of communication between the province and those like her who need life-saving operations. She says she has tried many times to start the process of finding donors, but has been ignored.

“I do not know why they could not even start the matching process. Because now that I’m back to the beginning and I do not have a donor, I have to find one, and they are not. Even giving me this option.”

Without a transplant, Jessica Bailey doctors say she has less than a year to live. (Submitted by Melanie Bailey)

Bailey says he wants to know what the provincial plan is and when the donor program suspension will be lifted.

“I want answers instead of being told to wait, just wait. I don’t have time to wait. So I want action, an action plan.”

At the moment, Bailey says her quality of life is very poor. She uses a wheelchair due to joint and muscle pain, has to spend over 10 hours a day on painful dialysis and is lying in bed.

“I feel betrayed by my government. Why aren’t they making the same efforts for me as for these COVID patients, no less unvaccinated, I feel completely betrayed,” Bailey said.

“They were told by professionals that this was going to happen and they did nothing about it. And now the pressure on our healthcare system is out of control.”

Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Bailey was waiting for a call about the date of her surgery on September 23, when the province announced it was suspending its organ donation program due to rising COVID-19 cases. (Submitted by Melanie Bailey)

Moe and Merriman answer

Bailey’s story was shared during Monday’s legislative assembly in Regina.

“Will the Prime Minister today commit to doing everything he can to resume that program immediately to provide Jessica with the urgent and life-saving care she needs?” asked Meili during the interrogation period in the rooms.

Moe responded by saying the province is working on restoring and running the program soon.

“This is the top priority of the government, to restore our surgical capacity. Not only in a country where we are not behind on the waiting list we have, but we are making sure we have a plan for it. Clear the waiting list,” he said. Moe.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman says returning JSC workers to the donor program is a priority. (Adam Hunter / CBC)

Health Minister Paul Merriman vowed to meet with Bailey when she is able to discuss her transplant case.

Later, when speaking to the press, Merriman cited the latest provincial announcement that 50 per cent of re-disposed JSC employees will be returning to their service areas this week.

Ninety percent are expected to return to regular service by the end of the month. Merriman says returning workers to the donor program is a priority.

“Most will be back by the end of the month. We are only getting the details of the program which are exactly those 50 percent resources that are coming back, but it is definitely a priority,” Merriman said.