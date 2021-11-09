Spread of Covid-19 Delta: 125 cases on the verge of changing alarm level in Auckland

November 9, 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the messages of anti-vaccine workers or protesters marching towards parliament today did not represent the majority of New Zealand.

“I think they can see from what we have done is on behalf of everyone,” she said today.

Ardern referred to the ‘Enough is Enough’ protest as an example of how Parliament had seen protests over the years, but she claimed she was not representative of the Kiwi majority.

Her planned trip to Auckland would be a chance to see things for herself, as opposed to communicating over the phone – “It’s something to see for yourself”

125 Covid cases in the community today

Today there are 125 cases of Covid-19 in the community, says the Ministry of Health.

There are 117 in Auckland, 6 in Northland and 2 in Waikato. There are 79 people with Covid in the hospital, all in Auckland. A small majority of today’s cases (66) have been epidemiologically related to the Delta outbreak, 59 have not yet been linked. There are 695 unrelated cases from the last 14 days.

Slightly more than half (40) of Covid patients in the hospital are unvaccinated or unqualified, 25 persons are partially vaccinated and 10 cases are fully vaccinated. The remaining four cases are unknown.

There are nine people with the virus in intensive care units of high addiction – from seven yesterday. The average age of these patients remains 51 years.

Testing was conducted for residents and staff of the Rosaria Vacation Home on the outskirts of Avondale Auckland after one resident tested positive for Covid-19. All results obtained for other residents and staff are currently negative, with four other test results expected later today. .

How the transmission took place in the privately owned facility was not verified. Auckland public health officials were assisting facility management to reduce any risk of further transmission.

It comes as no further staff or residents at the Covid-hit Edmonton Meadows Nursing Home in Henderson have tested positive for the virus. As it was said yesterday, 20 residents and four employees were infected with Covid-19. Seven of the Covid-positive residents are receiving care at Auckland hospitals.

The ministry has highlighted the same six suburbs of interest as yesterday – Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Mngere. It is understood that the risk of unidentified cases is higher in these areas.

There are 1199 people with isolated virus at home across Auckland. Including family contacts, a total of 2353 Auckland residents are isolated in 934 families.

Two previously reported community cases in Auckland have been re-tuned to Northland DHB.

All six Northland cases have been isolated at home. Five of these cases were announced yesterday, the additional case is contact of a previous case.

The 6-week-old baby reported yesterday that she was hospitalized in Whangrei has now been discharged from the hospital.

A person with Covid-19 was admitted to Whangrei Hospital for overnight observation. The person was a previously reported case who had been isolated at home. Since then they have been released home and will continue to be isolated.

Residents living in and around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui, Kaitaia and Kaikohe who have had any symptoms of Covid-19 in the past two weeks are again asked to be tested as soon as possible.

The Upper Northland area, which has been at alarm level 3 for a week, is expected to move to level 2 by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Both new Waikato cases reside in Hamilton.

One case was already in isolation as the known contact of another positive case. Public health officials are investigating the links to the remaining case today.

Forty-nine of the 185 cases reported yesterday were infectious in the community, while 136 others were in isolation during their infectious period.

Two of yesterday’s border-related cases aboard a ship that recently arrived in Bluff have been classified as historic and pose no further risk to the crew or port staff.

At vaccination levels, 89 percent of Kiwis have received their first dose and 79 percent have been fully vaccinated.

For Morin, 75 percent are partially vaccinated and 58 percent have had both doses. For the Pacific, rates are significantly higher, at 87 percent and 73 percent, respectively.

A total of 6337 vaccines were administered yesterday in Auckland – 1428 first doses and 4909 second doses.

Meanwhile, staff and children at a child care center in Atatu have been isolated after a teacher and her child tested positive for Covid.

Best Start At Atatu was notified of the positive result of the employee test yesterday morning and started notifying the parents immediately.

Deputy Chief Executive Fiona Hughes said that as a result one of the buildings in the center was closed and six employees and seven children were isolated.

The other building is not closed as the staff there has not been identified as close contacts.

The staff member’s husband had Covid, so she had been isolated at home since Friday and before she came out positive.

Hughes said the center had followed public health advice and the facility was being thoroughly cleaned.

Auckland runs at 3.2 at midnight

Auckland’s move to alarm level 3.2 by midnight comes after the city recorded the second-highest day of cases since the blast began, with 182 of 190 cases yesterday in Auckland. The highest number of daily cases so far was reached on Sunday with 206 cases.

The number of people with Covid in the hospital also rose yesterday to 81, including seven in the ICU or HDU.

The most disturbing Auckland suburbs because the risk of unidentified cases was higher included Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Mngere.

There were also 2238 people isolated at home in Auckland including 838 people with Covid in 698 families.

From 23:59 tonight, Auckland retailers will be allowed to open their doors for the first time in more than three months and outdoor gatherings can stretch up to 25 people from multiple bubbles.

Northland will also change alarm levels this week – moving from alarm level 3 to alarm level 2 at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Despite an additional Northland case that emerged yesterday, the Cabinet was assured by the Department of Health that it could be managed by contact trackers.

Waikato remains at alarm level 3.2 for a second week with its settings to be reviewed next Monday. He registered seven new cases in the region yesterday.

The easing of restrictions in Auckland and Northland comes after the first one-way quarantine flight from Pacific countries is due to landing in Auckland within a few hours.

The first flight arrives from Tonga at 19:45 tonight, followed by one from Samoa on November 13th and another from Vanuatu on November 20th.

Although Auckland and Waikato are both at 3.2 by tomorrow, the border separating the two regions will remain in place to manage the spread, Health Minister Andrew Little told Newstalk ZB this morning.

The government will also make an announcement tomorrow when the schools will reopen with Little saying it would be a managed opening over the coming weeks. High school students will be the next to return in order to prepare for the exams.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday announced that Auckland will move to level 3.2 from tonight. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will give an exact date of when the Aucklanders will be able to leave the city next week. Ardern has confirmed they will be able to leave the sailing town for Christmas after the backlash last week, in which people were worried they would be blocked or would have to enter some sort of lottery to win a certain time when they could cross the border.