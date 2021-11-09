International
Confusion and criticism are growing among Western University’s rope identification system
Western University continues to face conflicting reactions from faculties and student unions over the new identification system that requires everyone on campus to carry their branded ID cards with neck ropes around their necks.
Faculties and student associations at the university say they were not consulted before the decision was made and were only informed in an email received Thursday evening.
In a statement to CBC News, the university said there is no policy regarding the program and that people are simply being encouraged to wear western ONECard ropes and holders.
“Currently, we have no obvious way of knowing who is and who is not part of our community. This system will begin to provide a quick visual way to identify members of the western community who are part of having a safe campus. ” statement read.
Individuals who are not happy displaying their Western ONE card may wear it against their body so that it is not visible, it reads.
The system creates segregation compared to the community
Association leaders are concerned that this is similar to the cardboard system that could endanger visible minorities.
Nigmendra Narain, President of the University of Western Ontario University Faculty Association (UWOFA), said he has a list of questions and concerns that faculty members want to be addressed by the university.
“We are very concerned about the impact this has on the functioning of the university and ask why there has been no consultation with us and others about this rope process and what exactly is the problem it is supposed to solve or solve. .. what is the reason for this? “
Narainandhis colleagues are concerned that this will divide members rather than create a community and give volumes of information to others. “We are asking members to display photos, names and identification, which is essentially “It makes them visible to others who may not need to know who they are.”
Alexander Wray, a university graduate student, believes this was not a well thought out idea. He thinks that if community members were consulted, better options could have been presented to ensure others feel safe and welcome on campus.
“People’s other people and it turns out that fewer people feel safe and want to visit campus and it creates an exception,” Wray said.
Vague messages leading to confusion between students and staff
Students seem to be confused about this system and wonder how this will ensure security.
I’m somewhat confused why we were given this, I think it’s supposed to increase security, I’m not sure how it will help, but I hope it will, “said Naviya Chaudhary, an undergraduate student at the university.
“I think raising security is a good idea, but I’m not sure how effective it will be,” said Aaron Davis, a university student. “I do not think wearing this around the neck makes much sense, there is no big threat here where we need something like that.”
Wray believes the messages from the university were “vague, vague and muddy.” He said this system was very random and the instructions about its use were not clarified.
The university plans to launch a pilot visitor identification system in January, where visitors will need to register before arriving on campus.
