Indigenous Veterans in BC Call for Recognition, More Support on Their Remembrance Day

In 1990, 14 years after serving in the Canadian Armed Forces on tour in Egypt and Cyprus, David Ward lived on the streets of Ottawa.

Struggling with alcohol addiction, Ward says he was in a dark place and even attempted suicide after being released.

One day while at the National War Memorial remembering other indigenous veterans, Ward, who is Cree, had an idea.

“It was a ceremony of Free France or the liberation of the Netherlands and I’m going, ‘We do not have a day for us. Why not?'” He said.

After that day in the cenotaph, he says he decided to clear up. He boarded a bus to Vancouver and it was there that he helped launch a BC chapter of the National Association of Aboriginal Veterans, fostering more recognition of the first nations, the Mtis and the Inuit people who served in the Armed Forces.

David Ward with former Vancouver-Granville MP Jody Wilson-Raybould at an event in Vancouver in 2018. (BC Commissioners)

Four years later, in 1994, the first Aboriginal Veterans Day was recognized in Manitoba on November 8th. It became a national case marked shortly thereafter.

Ward says he and other veterans in BC were helpful in spreading the day of remembrance across Canada.

Twenty-seven years later, he still wants veterans to “come out” of the shadows and reach out to veteran colleagues to support a complex journey through years of institutional racism.

“We are trying to find our veterans. [But] The Department of Indian Affairs took all the military records of the aboriginal veterans and placed them in their [records]”, He said.

“You go down and look, ‘Oh, I finally know a local name.’ What we can find. But all those who served under their white names we can not find. sure.”

The first indigenous soldiers who are not considered citizens

There is no exact count of how many indigenous people have served in the Canadian military over the years. The federal government says 3.5 percent of those currently serving are from First Nations.

According to Richard Vedan, associate professor emeritus at UBCschool of Work Social and veteran himself, the earliest indigenous people who served in the Canadian military were not even recognized as citizens. His father Hector, who served in World War II, was one of those people.

Vedan, from Secwpemc First Nation, says many of the indigenous people who fought back then were school survivors who immediately returned to “poor” conditions.

Sgt. Tommy Prince’s bravery earned him a dozen medals, including battle honors for service in Korea. However, Ojibway Nation’s husband Brokenhead later died in poor condition when he returned to Canada, according to Richard Vedan. (PPCLI Museum and Archives in Calgary)

He says federal support for indigenous veterans has been “left over” since then, with many of them not eligible for land benefits available to other veterans. They are also burdened by medical racism, Vedan says.

“I think of an uncle who was wounded in World War II and was almost dead. He had a lump in his heart muscle for most of his life,” he said.

“He applied [for medical care] and was rejected and told he was ‘malingering’. “

Vedan’s research has found that complicated residential school trauma and post-war PTSD have multi-generational effects on all indigenous families.

Vancouver Memorial Event

In Vancouver on Monday, Indigenous veterans were commemorated and remembered in it a small event in Victory Square Park. The event was not open to the public, but was filmed and broadcast on social media.

Traditional indigenous ceremonies were held, while veterans were handed blankets with healing stars.

“We thank the indigenous veterans and indigenous people of the world for supporting this country ‘s integrity. We’re grateful that veterans are great mentors for healing in communities,” said Kelly White, an event organizer from Snuneymuxw First Nation.

A veteran is honored with a star blanket during a ceremony on National Indigenous Veterans Day at Victory Square in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, November 8, 2021. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Carolyn Orazietti, co-chair of the Association of Aboriginal Veterans in the Lower Continent and a veteran of Mi’kmaw origin, says this year has been difficult for indigenous families in part because of unmarked graves in residential schools that were discovered all over the place.

“I always say, ‘Be an ally, sit in the back seat’ and look and support the indigenous community and give them the time and space they need to heal,” she said.

“Just be reflective and appreciative of how much they have done for us. Regardless of whether they had white skin, red skin, whatever color they were, they were patriots.”