Mtis Nation-Saskatchewan elects first president of youth council





The Mtis Nation-Saskatchewan elected its first Mtis Provincial Youth Council president last weekend. On Saturday, Autumn LaRose-Smith won the election with 98 votes or 47 percent of the votes cast. Her candidates were Cody Demerais, who received 91 votes, and Jade Rooney, who received 20 votes. Read more: Judge upholds amendments restricting who can vote in Mtis Nation-Saskatchewan election This marks the first provincial-wide election for the presidency of the Mtis Provincial Youth Council (PMYC) and the first time the Mtis government in Saskatchewan held online nationwide polls. “Online polls provided a cost-effective and convenient way to vote while maintaining standards and verifying the voting system,” election chief Gwen LaFond said in a statement to the media. “This was a fantastic option during a pandemic and provides a framework for other choices.” The story goes down the ad When LaRose-Smith heard she won the election, she said she was excited as it was a close race. “When I got the call, my partner and I burst into tears,” she told Global Regina. “It was a lot of hard work that I and the other candidates did over the last month.” LaRose-Smith based her election platform on a guide she calls ACT, which means “reinforce” and “connect” Mtis youth and “transform” youth council. “(This position) means that there will be a strong youth voice in the Mtis provincial council … and to make sure that there will be youth voices in all the work that is being done.” Read more: Vaccination push for Saskatchewan Mtis citizens The PMYC president will engage with Mtis youth from all 12 regions of the province. The president will also serve as a voice for Mtis youth at PMYC and chair the Mtis Nation Legislative Assembly. The PMYC appointment period lasted from October 16 to October 21. All registered Mtis youth between the ages of 16 and 29 were eligible to run for president. Voters registered within that age group had two days of online voting this past weekend. The story goes down the ad LaRose-Smith will begin her full-time position as PMYC president for the next four-year term, and she will be formally introduced at the Mtis-Nation Legislative Assembly in Saskatoon on November 27 and 28.















