Florida resorts are aimed at returning international travelers





ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. As the US welcomes vaccinated international travelers, many Central Florida attractions, restaurants and hotels are being prepared. What you need to know As international travelers begin to return to Central Florida, hotels and resorts are preparing for their arrival

Avanti International officials say international tourists make up up to 30% of their business

One problem many hotels are facing is the lack of staff to help prepare for the growing crowds. Resorts like Avanti International, located along the International Drive crowded with tourists, rely on such travelers, who often stay for weeks, not days, and make up 25-30% of the hotel business. But hotel officials said the resort is on track for at least 15% by 2022 as international travelers grab rooms. Were excited for him. “We have things to do, people we need to talk to,” said Avanti general manager Erin Arpke. next, January., February and March It’s their peak travel time. Amid the pandemic, Avanti, like many other hotels and restaurants, downsized its staff, laying off 70% of its 200 employees. But, according to Arpke, with the return of the guests, there are also employees, who are helping the resort prepare for the holiday crowds and other bookings. When we look at the international market, they will start coming to our resorts around November, by the end of November. We see them coming in December. In 2022, there is a huge amount of suppressed desire to travel, “said Sandy Lam, who coordinates Paramount Hospitality Group’s international travel market and serves as director of sales and hospitality at The Grove Resort. The group manages five Central Florida properties, including Avanti, which is one of three on International Drive. For Lam, travelers from the UK and other European countries make up the largest percentage of international occupancy, followed by visitors from Canada and Brazil. “We seek to make over 30,000 room nights on an annual basis, so (international travel) represents a huge amount of revenue for our company, our resorts,” she said. Unlike some competitors, Avanti was never shut down during the pandemic, as it housed healthcare workers who ran the Orange County Convention Center. In recent months, Avanti has recruited many employees, but still has no team members and is competing for workers in what experts have called an extremely competitive job market. The resort hopes to hire 70 employees, during a hiring event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Floridays Resort, 12562 International Drive. Candidates can be hired on site. As she thinks about the future, having been in her role only since the summer, Arpke hopes her hotel has passed the turbulent waters. “I believe he will return,” she said.

