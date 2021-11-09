Amnesty International report seeks compensation for Benet people in Uganda

An Amnesty International report documents several forced forced evictions in Uganda of Bennet indigenous people. Affected community members recount details of the eviction from their ancestral land saying it happened without warning and they are asking the Ugandan government to compensate them.

More than a decade after being forcibly expelled from their ancestral forest lands on Mount Elgon, Amnesty says the indigenous people of Uganda’s Bennett continue to suffer in miserable conditions.

According to an Amnesty International report, this includes living in dilapidated relocation camps with little access to clean water, sanitation and health care for 13 years.

The report, entitled “13 years in oblivion: Bennett’s forced evictions in the name of conservation,” found that the Benets are still suffering from disruption of their way of life and they remain at risk of physical harm by forest rangers, despite promises repeated by the government to displace them.

David Chemutai is an affected member of the Benet band. He says that from the various evictions, about 100 people have lost their lives and many of them remain psychologically traumatized.

“UWA officials came, forced us to burn our houses, give you the matchbox and have a gun and tell you please burn your house, you have no alternative, the food is inside, the properties, they We had nowhere to go. we went and we had to live under trees and in caves, “he said.

Roland Ebole, a researcher at Amnesty International, says evictions among a community of 18,000 people constitute a range of human rights violations, including the right to housing and the rights of indigenous people.

Ebole says Amnesty found that Bennett is suffering because the government ‘s promises of protection and relocation are not being kept.

The numerous interrelated and interrelated human rights violations that the indigenous inhabitants of Bennett have suffered, following the forced evictions by the state, have deepened the poverty and inequalities experienced by this community. Leaving them landless, marginalized and at risk of further human rights violations, he said.

The Amnesty International report says the Benets were first expelled from the forest by the National Forest Authority in 1983, and then by the Ugandan Wildlife Authority, UWA, in 1993 when the Ugandan government declared the forest a national park.

The report further states that in 2008, UWA forcibly evicted about 200 Benet families, this time targeting community members whom UWA claimed were still located within the national park, despite the government allocating land to them.

Amnesty is calling on the government, among other things, to recognize Bennett as an indigenous people, to recognize their right to their ancestral lands on Mount Elgon, and to ensure that all Bennett people who have been deported forcibly receive medication and compensation.

The organization also demands that all allegations against UWA be investigated and that those responsible be prosecuted.

Bashir Hangi, public relations officer for the Ugandan Wildlife Authority, described the Amnesty report as baseless and pure speculation. According to Hangi, the Benets vacated their land to save themselves voluntarily and are now returning to it.

It is also not true that UWA was involved in killing people. Why do we kill people? We are a government entity created to be responsible for all protected areas. In the process of caring for a protected area, we do not allow abusers. We are not doing anything wrong. We are executing our mandate according to the law, he said.

Hangi adds that they are working closely with neighboring communities with all protected areas and the government intends to resettle displaced communities.

The Benets are a hunter-gatherer and livestock community, which many Ugandans refer to as the primitive mountain people.

Their land issues date back to the colonial period when the British colonial government first declared the lands and meadows of Mount Elgon, home to their ancestors, as a forest reserve.