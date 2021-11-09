Cop26: African nations seek talks on $ 700 billion climate deal | International news • Political news

International
African nations want Cop26 to open discussions this week on a mega-financing deal that will channel $ 700 billion ($ 520 billion) each year from 2025 to help developing countries adapt to the climate crisis.
Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale, chairman of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change, said increased funding was needed for the accelerated decarbonisation phase required to keep global warming at 1.5C.
These funds would also be essential, he said, to cope with the impacts, including greater heat, extended droughts and more intense storms and floods, which are using up an increasing share of GDP. According to a recent study, some African countries are already spending more on climate adaptation than on health care and education.
Work on this should begin now, said the climate diplomat from Gabon. Talking about finances takes time, so we need to have a guide now with clear milestones on how to achieve the targets after 2025 to ensure cash flow every year.
It is also a matter of justice. The climate problem was created mainly by Europe, North America and East Asia, but the worst impacts are in the southern hemisphere. In 2009, rich countries pledged $ 100 billion a year, which was seen as a prepayment and a significant gesture of confidence.
So far, they have reached the agreement providing only 80% of what they had promised. For the African group, Glasgow is a time to make changes and raise support levels in line with the greatest urgency required by science.
The money is needed immediately, negotiators say. According to a recent study by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Cameron spends approximately 9% of its GDP on climate adaptation, Ethiopia 8%, Zimbabwe 9%, while Sierra Leone, Senegal and Ghana are all more than 7%. Even with these high percentages of domestic funding, the study found a gap of about 80% between needs and expenditures.
Gahouma-Bekale, who also serves as special adviser to Gabonese President Ali Bongo, said the Cop26 opening phase had pushed the world in a more positive direction, but words had to be backed up by actions in the second week.
We received some assurances during the summit of world leaders that they really want to close the gap and we have seen strong reports of deforestation and methane, he said. What we want to see now is implementation. Only the application can give us the assurance we need that we can keep the heat at 1.5C.
Africa accounts for less than 4% of global historical emissions, compared to 25% for China, 22% for the EU and 13% for China. But it has suffered many of the most devastating effects of climate change, most recently including droughts in the Sahel and floods in the Nile delta. In the future, it is EXPECTED be among the most vulnerable regions of the world to heat waves and crop failure.
Some African countries have shown leadership. Gabon is among a handful of nations that already have a carbon-negative economy because its vast tropical forests in the Congo Basin absorb more greenhouse gases than its factories, cars and cities emit. It has recently passed an ambitious climate law aimed at ensuring that the country remains dependent on forests and agriculture instead of the fossil fuel industry. To achieve this goal, it needs outside support so that the government can continue to raise living standards.
Many African countries depend on coal for electricity and did not join a statement this week from more than 40 countries to give up the most polluting fossil fuels. Gahouma-Bekale said this promise was an important step forward, but developing nations will need more time.
This is very good news for the world, he said. If we want to succeed with the goals of Paris, then we must give up all fossil fuels, and coal is among them. But our situation in Africa is different. We are still on our way to development. We can not drastically ban coal and oil. For now we must use it to eradicate poverty and access to energy. We will need support for the transition. And we need to be flexible. For five to 10 years, we have to do both together [coal and renewables] so the transition can be smooth.
This transition will depend on a funding flow. African nations insist that rich countries should bear as strict responsibility for their financial promises as they do for reducing emissions. This means regular reporting on the levels of support provided, needed and received.
What we want to achieve in this Cop is a transparency framework with strong accounting rules, Gahouma-Bekale said.
