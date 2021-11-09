Confirmed: Every Manchester City player is called up for international duty





Pep Guardiola’s team will connect with their nations at a high level in the coming days, after easily dismantling rivals Manchester United in a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. The final weekend of home action was perfect from a blue perspective – City win at United, Liverpool lose away to West Ham and Chelsea draw at home with Burnley leave the reigning champions just two points away from the summit. of the first league. Two weeks before the international action, here is a comprehensive summary of each player called up and what matches they will enjoy: England senior team Called: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling. 11/12 @ 19:45: England against Albania 15/11 @ 19:45: San Marino vs England England U21 Called: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (on loan), Tommy Doyle (on loan), Cole Palmer. 11/11 @ 19:00: England U21 against the Czech Republic U21 16/11 @ 14:00: Georgia U21 vs England U21 England U20 Called: James Trafford (on loan), Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, James McAtee, Morgan Rogers (on loan). 11/11 @ 16:00: Portugal U20 vs England U20 Portugal Called: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva. 11/11 @ 19:45: Ireland vs Portugal 14/11 @ 19:45: Portugal against Serbia Netherlands Called: Nathan Ake. 13/11 @ 19:45: Mali i Zi vs Netherlands 16/11 @ 19:45: Netherlands against Norway Germany Called: Ilkay Gundogan 11/11 @ 19:45: Germany against Liechtenstein 14/11 @ 17:00: Armenia vs Germany Brazil Called: Ederson, Gabriel Jesus. 11/12 @ 00:30: Brazil against Colombia 16/11 @ 23:30: Argentina vs Brazil Ukraine Called: Oleksandr Zinchenko. 11/11 @ 17:30: Ukraine against Bulgaria 16/11 @ 19:45: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Ukraine US Called: Zack Steffen. 13/11 @ 02:10: US against Mexico 16/11 @ 22:00: Jamaica vs US Spain Called: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri. 11/11 @ 19:45: Greece vs Spain 14/11 @ 19:45: Spain against Sweden Belgium Called: Kevin de Bruyne. 13/11 @ 19:45: Belgium against Estonia 16/11 @ 19:45: Wales vs Belgium Algeria Called: Riyad Mahrez. 11/12 @ 13:00: Djibouti vs Algeria 16/11 @ 16:00: Algeria against Burkina Faso You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

