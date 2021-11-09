Philip Morris International announces Stamford Central Business District as location for new corporate headquarters

NEW YORK–(TELI BUSINESS) – Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that the new corporate headquarters will be located in the heart of Stamford, Connecticut and is expected to open in the summer of 2022. The move is a visible component of transforming the PMI to a smoke-free company and with the support of Governor Ned Lamont (D) and company leadership will initially bring about 200 jobs to help foster the states’ continued economic growth. The overall economic impact of these jobs is expected to be approximately $ 50 million in 2022.

Connecticuts position as a leader in innovation and forward thinking, coupled with a commitment to open-minded civic discourse, allows us to foster an even stronger company culture. PMI will continue to attract an educated workforce, becoming an integral part of the local community and a source of pride for the state, said Deepak Mishra, President of the Americas Region at PMI.

We are making rapid progress towards our smoke-free future, Mishra continued, and our new base in Connecticut is more than just an office building, it will be a complete campus with an innovative state-of-the-art facility that will help accelerate our transformation. State officials acknowledge that PMI is a company with a new purpose and a bright future. We are proud to be able to call Connecticut home.

The new 71,484-square-foot headquarters will be located at 677 Washington Boulevard in the heart of Stamfords Central Business District, steps away from Stamford Transportation Center and the entrance to I-95, making it easily accessible. The office will open as a home for the PMI Americas region and other corporate functions. The PMI Operations Center will be based in Lausanne, Switzerland, to continue supporting business across the globe. The company employs a worldwide workforce of more than 71,000.

““PMI’s decision to set up its corporate headquarters in downtown Stamford is proof that our economic recovery in Connecticut is in full swing and we are continuing to see significant growth in one of our fastest growing cities,” the Governor said. Ned Lamont.“We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with PMI, and it is clear that they are focused on maintaining a strong partnership with the state of Connecticut for the foreseeable future.”

The Connecticut location will offer employees a better range of travel and living options after the paradigm shift caused by COVID-19. The headquarters will align with the science and technology-focused transformation of PMIs, using the latest innovation to accommodate distance work and ensure employees have an inspiring and comfortable workplace.

We are excited that our new location will offer employees and their families a wide range of living options, from the suburbs of Fairfield County to rural Litchfield County areas, while also having the advantages of easy access to the New York metropolitan area. York. Most encouraging are the pioneering and community-oriented population, an excellent school system and healthcare facilities, as well as ample recreational and green space, said Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice President of People and Culture at PMI.

PMI will take ownership on March 1, 2022, in order for the office to function from mid to late summer 2022.

PMI is widely recognized as a leading employer and a leader in gender equality, equal pay and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) measures. Recognitions include:

– The first international company to achieve global EQUAL-SALARY certification

– Included in the Bloomberg 2021 Gender Equality Index

– Employer certified Global Top Employer for five consecutive years by the Top Employers Institute

– Listed in CDPs A list of climate change for seven years

– Included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in North America

– Awarded CDPs a triple A point in 2020 for efforts to combat climate change and forest protection and water security

Since 2016, PMI has undergone a major business transformation, moving away from cigarettes and other combustible tobacco products in favor of smoke-free alternatives, which, although not risk-free, have been scientifically proven to be a choice better than constant smoking. PMI is committed to a smoke-free future and its non-combustible products already accounted for nearly 30% of net revenue in the third quarter of 2021. Building on this progress, the company has accelerated its ambitions, now aiming to be a smoke majority- free company in terms of net income by the end of 2025.

The potential impact on public health of non-smoking products scientifically supported by PMIs is increasingly recognized by governments and public health authorities. In the US, for example, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued marketing authorizations for IQOS, PMI electronic heating tobacco system. In July 2020, the FDA authorized IQOS 2.4 system as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), concluding that the issuance of exposure modification orders for the system is appropriate to promote public health and is is expected to benefit the health of the population as a whole. The agency is now conducting a scientific review of the company’s MRTP application for IQOS 3 system, which was authorized for sale in the US in December 2020.

Globally, as of September 30, 2021, approximately 14.9 million adults have passed on IQOS and quit smoking.

IN USA, Altria Group, Inc. has a license to trade IQOS.

Philip Morris International: Offering a smoke-free future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and eventually replace cigarettes with smokeless products for the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, company, shareholders her, and other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes, as well as smokeless products, associated electronic equipment and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the US. In addition, versions of PMIs IQOS Platform 1 equipment and consumables have received marketing authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by way of pre-marketing tobacco product application (PMTA); The FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote public health. PMI is building a future in a new category of smoke-free products, which, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary skills in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific certifications, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet increased consumer preferences and strict regulatory requirements. The PMI smokeless product portfolio includes non-combustible products, nicotine-containing steam products, and oral nicotine products. As of September 30, 2021, non-smoking PMI products are available for sale in 70 markets in major cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.9 million adults worldwide have already passed on IQOS and quit smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com AND www.pmiscience.com.