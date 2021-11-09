International flights resume at McCarran Airport





LAS VEGAS (KTNV) The first international transoceanic flights at McCarran International Airport landed on Monday, ending an unprecedented travel ban that lasted more than a year and a half. But this is a moment to celebrate for two reasons, one: the economic impact of nearly $ 5 billion. And two: this is a historic moment to leave behind the pandemic. Let me just say we have been waiting 20 months for this date, said Rosemary Vassiliadis, aviation director at McCarran International Airport. Having landed on an 11-hour flight all the way from London, it is a safe bet to assume that everyone has a similar agenda. Relaxing, said Andrew Allison from Scotland. Relaxing, yes. And forgetting all the hassle of getting here and getting the vaccines and getting the forms and getting to the airport. “What about now? Everyone needs Vegas.” The first international transoceanic flights to McCarran landed on Monday, ending an unprecedented travel ban that lasted more than a year and a half. pic.twitter.com/SGzsF9Edv0 John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) November 9, 2021 And for so many of our new guests, this reopening has reunited families. Very different. Exciting, so exciting, said Rosemary Allison from Scotland. Here to see our boys living in Vegas. We’ve been making video calls every week for almost the last two years, said their son, Scott Allison. And we saw mom and dad just before the pandemic blockade literally like a month ago, and since then we’ve talked to them on video. It is a new world, which requires new steps, related to vaccines to travel, but it is only a matter of planning. Make sure you have enough time to organize everything, Andrew said. Get the right punches and get the right tests at the right time. Make sure you know all the things you need to have and fix them in a timely manner. One of the first flights full of international guests came to see us directly from London, England. of @LVCVA says our international friends make up about 15% of total visits to Las Vegas, spend 50-60% more money than local visitors, and stay here longer. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/p5x6B6PY5T John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) November 8, 2021 MORE: Las Vegas Business Reacts to Lifting Travel Restrictions for International Travelers Moreover, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says that international travelers to Las Vegas make up about 15% of total visits and spend on average 50 to 60 percent more money than domestic visitors. They also stay a little longer. People like to come to Vegas, Vassiliadis said. They’ve been waiting for Vegas and, as we said, right now? Everyone needs Vegas. Virgin will have four flights a week and British Airways will have daily flights from London starting next week.

