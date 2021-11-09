The travel ban ends, should increase the number of passengers in DEN





DENVER (KDVR) – Denver International Airport should look at the number of passengers at pre-pandemic levels now that international travel restrictions have been lifted. President Joe Biden announced on September 23 an end to pandemic travel restrictions for foreign travelers to the US Thirty-three countries had banned travel, including the United Kingdom, China, India, Iran, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and South Africa. . The international air travel ban in the United States was lifted

As international traffic reopens on November 8, the DIA will make up for some of what it has lost in the last 20 months. In a statement, DIA officials said foreign passengers made up the majority of airport visitors. “In 2019, DEN welcomed more than 1.7 million international travelers,” the statement said. Visitors from banned countries accounted for almost 40% of total incoming trips to Denver, with the highest volumes from the UK, Germany, France, Italy and China, respectively. Between November 2018 and January 2020, there were at least 200,000 foreign passengers entering and leaving the DIA each month. In March 2020, that number dropped. Denver Airport CEO: We expect 100 million passengers a year by 2030

The airport saw no foreign travel at all in May or June 2020. Summer travel brought the figures back to normal levels, but they fell again by September. The airlines said this is already changing. United Airlines expects a 50% increase in foreign travel to the US on November 8th. Delta Air Lines did not have passenger numbers, but a representative said travel plans to the US have increased. “In the six weeks since the reopening announcement in the US, Delta has seen a 450% increase in international bookings at points of sale,” wrote Morgan Durrant, a Delta Air Lines spokesman. Denver Airport is looking for alternatives to the train system after the summer break

Although not a destination or travel hub on the scale of coastal cities, Denver is still one of the country’s top destinations for foreign bookings. According to Travelport, Denver ranks 21st in bookings from Mexico, 36th in bookings from the UK and 85th in bookings from Canada. According to DEN, next year will have the largest number of trips abroad. “In the summer of 2022, DEN is planned to have more non-stop international flights and capacity than at any time in the history of airports. Non-stop international flights will increase by 16 percent and capacity will increase by 28 percent, compared to the summer of 2019. From DEN 25 airlines, 15 will provide non-stop international service to 25 destinations in the summer of 2022 “. , officials said.



