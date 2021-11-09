International
Vaccinated Texas accounts for 8% of COVID-19 deaths and 3% of cases in 2021
New data from the Texas Department of Health released Monday proves what health officials have been trying to tell Texans who have been reluctant to get vaccinated for months: The COVID-19 vaccine dramatically prevents death and is the best tool to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.
Of the nearly 29,000 Texas who have died from COVID-related illnesses since mid-January, only 8% were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to a report detailing the findings of the Texas Department of Public Health.
And more than half of those deaths among vaccinated people were among Texans older than 75, the age group that is most susceptible to the virus, the study shows.
We knew for a while that vaccines would have a protective effect on a large segment of our population, said Dr. Jennifer A. Schuford, state epidemiologist. Looking at our population and seeing what impact vaccines have had on that population, we hoped to be able to reach people here in Texas and show them the change that full vaccination can bring to their lives and to communities. Theirs. .
The State Department of Health study covers most of the positive cases and deaths from COVID-19 reported in Texas among residents from Jan. 15 through Oct. 1. It is the first time that state officials have been able to statistically measure the true impact of the vaccine on the Texas pandemic which has one of highest number of deaths in the nation. Most Texas 16-year-olds and older did not qualify for the vaccine by the end of March.
State health officials also found that the vaccine significantly reduced the risk of transmitting the virus, including the highly contagious delta variant that devastated the state over the summer.
Only 3% of the 1.5 million positive COVID-19 tests examined since mid-January have occurred in people who were already vaccinated.
State researchers matched electronic lab reports and death certificates with state immunization records and measured cases and deaths since mid-January, a month after the first shootings were administered in Texas.
The study was conducted using data similar to those used by other states conducting similar studies and methods recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Shuford said.
And while the result was not particularly surprising, Shuford said, officials hope the new data will boost confidence in the benefits of the strike.
Texas is a unique place; there is a lot of diversity, geographical and population, Shuford said. We know some people want to see current numbers and that they want to see it for their community. And so we hope this reaches some of those people who have been puzzled and really just questioned the benefits of vaccines.
In Texas, it literally requires a disaster like a pandemic before the state records accurate information about vaccinations. As a result, there is a record for every single dose of COVID-19 vaccine of the name and age of the person who received it plus the date of administration. Normally, vaccination records are shown to schools by parents, but details of all vaccinations are not regularly maintained by a Texas state registry, unlike almost every other state because it is a voluntary system.
However, state officials still do not have official numbers of how many vaccinated people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 because hospitals are not required to report that level of data under state law.
But the state’s largest hospital districts and counties have reported that at least 90% of Texans hospitalized with the virus were unvaccinated.
New state health records come as Republican state leaders confront local cities and school districts for disguise, which has been proven to reduce virus transmission, and federal officials over vaccine mandates.
About 53% of Texas’s population is fully vaccinated. More than 70,000 Texas have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Immunity towards holidays
The new report is particularly timely, officials say, because rallies during the holiday season could trigger another increase as families gather many of them for the first time since last year and about 9 million Texasans remain unvaccinated.
Texas saw its most deadly pandemic rise in January, when more than 400 deaths were reported daily at its peak, a trend that health officials said was a direct result of the holidays.
The last Antibody Response Survey to Texas Coronavirus, commissioned by the state Department of Health in partnership with the University of Texas System, estimated that about 75% of Texans approximately 22 million people are likely to have some level of protection against the virus, either from natural immunity from infection or through vaccination.
But that does not mean that infected people are immune indefinitely or that they should not get the vaccine, say health experts.
In fact, doctors, scientists and health officials are urging those who are infected to be vaccinated anyway, saying the vaccine offers a strong boost in immunity even for those who have a level of natural protection.
The Texas CARES study found that fully vaccinated participants showed significantly higher levels of antibodies than those who were unvaccinated but were infected.
A week ago, CDC found that while vaccination and natural infection provide about six months of protection against virus infection, the vaccine provides a higher, stronger, and more stable level of immunity than natural infection.
And while the fact that a solid majority of Texans are estimated to have some protection from the virus holds great promise for the state in its fight against the pandemic, Shufford said, it still means that millions of Texans are vulnerable to serious illness or death from the virus. highly contagious, without any vaccine or natural immunity.
Those vulnerable populations can still be infected, and the holidays are the perfect time for that, she said. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year. These are all times when people get together and COVID-19 can be easily transmitted to these gatherings.
Mandi Cai contributed to this report.
