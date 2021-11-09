Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, COVID-positive, who was granted execution permit





His older sister Sarmila said Tuesday that Nagaenthran had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Loading Because he became the first prisoner executed in Singapore since 2019, the Nagaenthrans case has attracted international attention as his legal team tried to spare him because of his limited intellectual capacity. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called on his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong for gentleness, and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson has joined human rights groups in sentencing the country to plan the execution of a man with IQ 69 . Nagaenthran has been on death row for more than a decade since he was convicted of trying to import 43g of heroin into Singapore from Malaysia in 2009 in a thigh-bound package.

The amount was enough for him to receive a mandatory death sentence and while a revision of the death penalty laws in Singapore in 2012 allows judges to use their discretion and commute some sentences to life imprisonment if it is proved that the transgressors have suffered from anomalies of the mind, numerous attempts to save it in this way have failed. Following the latest unsuccessful bid in the Supreme Court on Monday, the Attorney General’s office issued a statement saying a prison officer had given evidence that he had not noticed any abnormal behavior by Nagaenthran over the past three years. Loading The statement also said that he had undergone regular medical and psychiatric evaluations in prison, but that his legal team had not given permission for them to be made available to the court. Nagaenthrans family members were not in court as they traveled from their home in Ipoh, northwestern Malaysia, in the last 10 days and under strict quarantine conditions were only allowed to leave their apartment to visit him in prison.

More than 60,000 people signed a petition last week demanding that he not be executed. The Singapore Attorney General’s Office was contacted for comment. Take a note directly from outside our country correspondents on what is making headlines around the world. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter What in the World here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theage.com.au/world/asia/singapore-court-stays-execution-of-man-after-positive-covid-test-20211109-p597hu.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos