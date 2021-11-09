Indigenous Veterans Day services held throughout Alberta





Across the province on Monday, ceremonies and rallies were held to mark Indigenous Veterans Day. At the Alberta legislature in Edmonton, there was a reminder of the important role that indigenous people have played in armed conflict. “I think people need to understand that during a lot of conflict, the people of the First Nations have risen up, defended this country and its values, and fought against tyranny around the world,” said Brad Rutherford, an MLA and military liaison with the Forces. and Canadian Armed Forces. In Calgary, a sunrise ceremony was held in the Field of Crosses along Memorial Drive, honoring the thousands of indigenous men and women who have served in the past and present. Read more: 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the memorial poppy The story goes down the ad At the Military Museums in southwestern Calgary, about 70 people were in attendance for a ceremony, with stories from veterans interspersed with traditional indigenous songs, dancing and drums. “This was the first time I was able to participate as a manager,” said Military Museum director David Peabody. “Of course it is very important that we recognize the contributions of our indigenous veterans. One of the veterans present was Clarence Wolfleg Sr., who joined the Army at age 17 and has been part of numerous peacekeeping missions. On Monday afternoon, he thought about the influence of his father, World War II veteran Mark Wolfleg Sr. My family is quite involved in the military, “said Wolfleg Sr.” I think I’re the only one who went overseas on the battlefield like my father. Read more: The National Mother of the Silver Cross remembers the girl killed in Afghanistan Wolfleg Sr.’s son, Clarence Wolfleg Jr., said he feels a deep sense of pride for what his grandfather and father did for Canada and all the people of the First Nations. “It’s very inspiring,” said Wolfleg Jr. “It makes me realize that the world was there now and to be grateful for everything we have. The story goes down the ad As Memorial Day draws a great deal of attention, Wolfleg Sr. said indigenous veterans should be just as important. “We need to work together to get to know each other and also strive forward for a better future for our little ones,” said Wolfleg Sr. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

