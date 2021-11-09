Experts say there is no need to panic as COVID numbers rise in Ontario

TORONTO – COVID-19 cases are rising again in Ontario, a trend that experts attribute to cooling temperatures, the removal of capacity limits and less stringent measures among the public.

“We are definitely out of the honeymoon phase and back in the fourth wave,” Dr. said on Monday. Peter Juni, Scientific Director for the Science Advisory Board for COVID-19 in Ontario.

The seven-day average of infections has risen to 476 from 362 a week ago, with daily counts ranging from the mid-400s to the mid-600s since the end of last week. On Monday, the province reported 480 new cases and two virus-related deaths.

Juni said the trend marks the end of a plateau of infections that came after an earlier crash in July – the start of the fourth wave – when the province’s economic reopening accelerated and people began to interact in greater numbers.

Millions more Ontarians were vaccinated against the virus over the summer, Juni said, and human behavior remained at a constant level, leading to a drop in infections in the fall.

But things started to change in mid-October when the province began removing capacity limits at sports venues and later restaurants, Juni said. The weather then began to cool, encouraging indoor gatherings. People may also have started taking fewer precautions in light of those changes and high vaccination coverage in the province, he said.

More than 85 percent of residents 12 years of age and older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, although there are some variations by age and region demographics.

New cases have been higher among young people, who have slightly lower overall vaccination rates. And recent growth has hit some regions harder than others.

Public health officials for the Sudbury area, Ont., Said Monday they will reintroduce capacity limits, seek disguise at publicly organized events, and seek evidence of youth sports vaccination amid a “record number” of virus outbreaks and an “alarming” increase that is not Not related to any particular environment.

The region’s chief doctor said the increase in positive tests coincides with the removal of some public health rules from the province by mid-October and said local measures are needed to correct the course.

“Obviously, no one wants to hear this news, but we need to turn the clock back and protect people and the health system,” he said. Penny Sutcliffe in a statement. “We are enforcing these protections as a ‘circuit breaker’, in an effort to disrupt intra-community transmission chains and protect local businesses and workers by – hopefully – avoiding any need for more drastic measures.”

The Waterloo region said Monday that daily case counts had doubled in the region, with unvaccinated people most affected and groupings at private social events with limited public health measures an important contributing factor.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s chief physician, said the change is not unexpected as people socialize more and spend time inside.

“However, it is a reminder that the Delta variant will spread rapidly when given the opportunity and that vaccination and continued practice of public health precautions in our interactions with others is of paramount importance,” she said in a statement.

University of Toronto public health professor Barry Pakes noted factors similar to June – cooler weather and relaxing public health measures that may have encouraged people to leave their guards.

Pakes said the trend is disturbing, but not too disturbing yet, he thought he noted that it could mean that cases are even higher next month when people start gathering for the holidays.

“Anyone thinking of joining family or friends during the winter holidays, which is among the top 10 percent who are not vaccinated, this is the time to get vaccinated,” he said. “I think we are at a very important point about that.”

He said the pending adoption of vaccinations for young children – expected in the coming weeks – and eventual booster doses for more people could also help keep the situation manageable in the new year.

Vaccination can also distinguish between “a steady upward trend” in cases or a steady “gradual slope,” Pakes said.

Juni said reintroducing capacity limits could help the situation and added that individuals have the power to help maintain course through behavioral changes like avoiding crowds, wearing masks indoors and working from home if possible.

