Business ticker News, Sports, Work





US Foods reports quarterly revenue US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday reported net income for the third quarter of $ 64 million. Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, amounted to 48 cents per share. The results lost Wall Street expectations. The average rating of the four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $ 7.89 billion in this period, exceeding Road forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $ 7.67 billion. The latest exit from the Fed gives Biden three seats to fill Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors at the end of the year following the end of a four-year term as central bank regulator, opening another vacancy on the influential Fed board for President Joe Biden. fill. Quarles had served as the Fed’s first deputy chief of oversight, giving him broad authority over the banking system. In that role, Quarles oversaw a broad easing of financial regulations that were put in place after the 2008-09 global financial crisis and recession. Many pitfalls await Zuckerberg ‘metavers’ Mark Zuckerberg promises virtual reality “metaverse” he is planning to build a will “It lets you do almost anything.” This may not be such a good idea. On the positive side, as Zuckerberg said in a presentation in late October, metaverse can allow you to attend virtual concerts with your friends, fence holograms of Olympic athletes and – best of all – join in business meetings with mixed reality. But dystopian weaknesses are also easy to imagine, ranging from much more detailed surveillance and data collection to online trolls who may yell at you in the face instead of just typing bad messages. Europe strengthens the pioneering rules of technology European lawmakers have launched efforts to curb big tech companies and are working to enforce those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of the world. While Europe shares values ​​with the US, none of the major tech companies that dominate Internet life are based on the mainland. Some say this allowed European officials to make a clearer assessment of the risks posed by US-based technology companies. The drafting of a new package of digital rules for the 27 countries of the European Union is receiving a boost from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. , who answered questions Monday in Brussels from a European Parliament committee. Robinhood is hit by personal data breach The popular investment app Robinhood said Monday it suffered a security breach last week, where hackers managed to access some personal information of about 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment. The online trading platform said it believes that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit card numbers have been exposed and that customers have not seen financial losses due to the intervention. For the vast majority of affected customers, the only information received was an email address or a full name. For 310 people, the information obtained included name, date of birth and ZIP code, with 10 clients in that group discovering more details. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/national-news-apwire/2021/11/business-ticker-54/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos