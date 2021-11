Gremlins UAV demonstrates first mid-air recovery

During an Oct. 29 test at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, a Lockheed C-130A Hercules aircraft took off and found an X-61A Gremlins (GAV) aircraft in flight for the first time. This is an important milestone for the Gremlins program of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which is exploring the concept of using large aircraft as launch pads for recoverable unmanned aerial vehicles. The test involved the C-130 launching two X-61As, one of which was found using the stabilized “bullet” capture device pulled behind Hercules. A second GAV was destroyed during the tests. However, the aircraft found was refurbished and flown back in less than 24 working hours. “This recovery was the culmination of years of tireless work and demonstrates the potential for safe and reliable air recovery,” said Lt. Col. Paul Calhoun, Gremlins program manager with DARPA’s Office of Tactical Technology. “Such a capability is likely to be critical to future deployed air operations. Recovery in the air is complex. It will take some time to enjoy the success of this deployment, then we will get back to work by further analyzing the data and defining the next steps for Gremlins technology. ” The Gremlins program began in 2016, with the aim of studying the use of assembled UAVs for launch and recovery from a range of aircraft, including large-scale tactical and transport types. Operational aircraft are intended to carry a range of cargoes, including detection sensors and electronic warfare systems, to assist aircraft directed during missions. The recovery of low-cost vehicles in the air allows them to be reused, with a lifespan of about 20 missions each. Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos, was selected in April 2018 ahead of General Atomics to offer the X-61A GAV for Phase 3 flight demonstrations, with five initial vehicles built by Kratos. The first was flown in November 2019. Air recovery efforts were not initially undertaken, GAVs deployed a canal-based recovery system after flight tests aimed at testing the vehicle’s autonomous operation and collection capabilities, although this system failed on the first flight. leading to the destruction of GAV. In October 2020, DARPA launched a test campaign during which nine attempts were made to recover GAVs in flight. None of the efforts were successful, but all – according to the agency – were “inches away from success”. The tests produced sufficient data to provide a better understanding of the aerodynamic interaction between the GAV and the recovery device. DARPA’s goal for the Gremlins program is to successfully demonstrate the recovery of four GAVs in 30 minutes.

