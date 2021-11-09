Pegasus: Phones of NSO Group spyware infected Palestinian NGO workers, rights groups say





Dublin Front Line Defenders (FLD) rights group says it has launched an investigation into the devices – all iPhone – Last month after being contacted by Ramallah Al Haq-based civil society group about a possible infection of a phone belonging to one of his staff.

The FLD continued to share its investigations with Amnesty International and Citizen Lab, both of which have been investigating the infiltration of NSO Group spyware. They confirmed the FLD findings.

Palestinian NGOs include those identified as terrorist entities by Israel last month, an action that was sharply criticized by international donors, who said the evidence used to support the definitions was unconvincing.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce blacklisted the NSO Group, accusing it of enabling governments to “silence opposition.”

The rights groups that uncovered staff hacking into Palestinian NGOs have not accused any particular government of ordering the Pegasus hack, but in a joint statement referred to the location of the NSO Group headquarters in the Israeli city of Herzliya. “The headquarters of the NSO Group in Herzliya, Israel, are less than a hundred kilometers from where hacked Palestinian organizations operate,” the statement said. “This technology has not only been exported to countries where it has facilitated human rights abuses such as Saudi Arabia and Mexico, but is also being deployed locally and in some cases against Israel. [phone] numbers – something the NSO Group previously claimed was not possible. ” In response, NSO Group said: “Due to contractual considerations and national security, we cannot confirm or deny the identity of our government clients. As we have said in the past, NSO Group does not operate the products themselves; company licensing approved government agencies to do so, and we are not aware of the details of the individuals monitored. The NSO Group says its spyware helps “law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world protect the public from serious crime and terror.” Cyber ​​security analysts and human rights activists have long accused the NSO Group, in particular, of selling invasive and easy-to-use mobile hacking software to repressive governments. NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware is said to have been used to spy on a Moroccan journalist and activist, the widow of a slain Mexican journalist and two women linked to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, among other targets, according to researchers. security. U.S. government officials have been concerned about the expanding market for hacking tools and the ability of foreign governments to rapidly develop their cyber capabilities using U.S. expertise. In September, for example, the Justice Department announced charges against three former U.S. intelligence and military operatives for allegedly helping build a hacking program for the UAE government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/09/middleeast/palestinian-ngos-nso-spyware-pegasus-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos