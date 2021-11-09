Pakistani government, local Taliban agree on ‘complete ceasefire’





Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Monday that a “complete ceasefire” had been agreed with the group, known as Tehreek and the Pakistan Taliban (TTP).

responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Pakistani history, including an attack on an army-run school in 2014 that The TTP is a banned Islamic groupresponsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Pakistani history, including an attack on an army-run school in 2014 that killed 132 children , as well as the 2012 attempt to assassinate student Malala Yousufzai, who became a Nobel Prize winner and education rights activist.

In a statement, Chaudhry said talks with the TTP are “ongoing” and a ceasefire will be extended as the talks progress. He said the negotiations are in line with Pakistan’s constitution.

The talks will focus on “state sovereignty, national security, peace in conflict zones along with social and economic stability,” Chaudhry said.

“It is encouraging that there will be peace in these conflict-affected areas,” he said. TPP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said both sides would observe a one-month ceasefire from November to December 9th, and negotiating committees would be set up to keep the talks ongoing. “The TTP is ready for negotiations with the government to restore lasting peace throughout the country,” Khurasani said in a statement. The announcement comes as a senior Afghan The Taliban delegation, led by Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, will travel to Pakistan on Wednesday. It is the first time a delegation of the Afghan Taliban will enter Pakistan as a government representative since the group took control of the country in August. While ceasefire talks are not on the agenda, the Afghan Taliban have played a role in facilitating talks between the Pakistani Taliban and the government, according to Chaudhry. The TTP have been fighting to overthrow the Pakistani government and replace it with an Islamist state since 2007. They are a separate group from the Afghan Taliban, although they are closely linked – as well as al Qaeda – and share a extremist religious ideology. The US State Department describes the TTP as a “foreign terrorist organization”. Within Pakistan, TTP fighters often target members of Pakistan’s armed forces, kill civilians for political and religious reasons, and attack the foreign interests of Pakistan’s allies. In September, three people were killed and 15 wounded in an attack on paramilitary troops in the city of Quetta in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan. TTP took responsibility for the explosion.

