Singapore prepares to play softly after the Covid music ban was partially relaxed





From Wednesday, food and beverage institutions can play “soft recorded music,” Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told a news conference Monday. The ban, imposed as of June 18, was based on the reasoning that loud or loud background noise encourages people to speak louder – increasing the risk of spreading Covid-19 . Live music will remain banned.

The rule has been met with criticism, especially from some in the Southeast Asian city-state hotel industry, who said it could hurt business.

The change marks a relaxation of the brakes that were reimposed in September , while Singapore – which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world – struggled with an increase in infections triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Singapore has vaccinated more than 82% of its population of 5.45 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. While still recording about 3,000 cases a day, most are asymptomatic or mild.

According to the government, its Covid-19 expert committee is expected to make a recommendation later this month on the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, while about 50% of Singapore’s population would have received the vaccine. reinforcing to the end. of the year. Under the eased restrictions, up to five fully vaccinated people from the same family will be allowed to dine together in restaurants and bars – an increase of two, Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong told a news conference Monday. “With the situation stabilizing, we are now in a better position to facilitate some of the safe management efforts, without overloading our healthcare system,” he said. Singapore will also allow quarantine travel for vaccinated people from neighboring Malaysia, as well as from Sweden and Finland, authorities said, bringing the total number of countries that have agreement without quarantine with up to 16. Jeremy Lim, associate professor at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore (NUS), said lifting the restrictions was “important to reviving a devastated food and beverage sector”. “The details of the restrictions really reflect the tendency of Singaporean policymakers to be precise and willing to control every possible factor,” he said. The second easing of restrictions When the pandemic began, Singapore pursued an aggressive “zero-Covid” policy, closing its borders by imposing strict restrictions and rules of social distancing. But in June, the government said it was planning to move towards one living with Covid strategy – Trying to control outbreaks with vaccines and monitor hospitalizations instead of limiting lives. In August, Singapore began easing some restrictions, allowing fully vaccinated people to dine in restaurants and gather in groups of five, out of two. Workers also gradually resumed going to the office. But the September Delta eruption ended those freedoms. Several restrictions were re-enforced, including a return to the strict rule of two persons. Now, citing the high rate of vaccination and the stabilization of new cases, authorities are gradually lifting the restrictions again, saying Singapore needs to do more to restore its connection to the world. Lim, from NUS, said Singapore has strengthened health facilities for Covid’s future increases, which may be one reason why authorities are easing controls. “The world is opening up and Singapore is a noticeable difference based on vaccination rates versus restrictions,” he said. “Politically it is much more difficult to justify continued restrictions in relation to other countries, especially as more and more quarantine trips are allowed.” He also noted the “fatigue” of restraint among Singaporeans. “The public’s sympathy for the unvaccinated is optional to wear thin, thus easing the measures despite the increased risk for the unvaccinated,” Lim said. Elsewhere in Asia Singapore’s “living with Covid” model reflects e some other Asian countries who are working to treat the virus as endemic. Countries including Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia are seeking to revive their economies through tourism and business reopening. Even India – which fought a devastating second wave of infections – open to some vaccinated foreigners tourists on October 15, as it continues with the aggressiveness of vaccination. But one of Asia’s largest financial centers is missing from this growing list Hong Kong closed its borders to non-residents at the start of the pandemic. It recently reopened to some foreign visitors, but places a harsh 21-day quarantine on a hotel for immigrants from countries its government considers endangered, including the United States and the United Kingdom. The measures have been sharply criticized by business groups, who warn that they threaten the position of Chinese territory as an international financial center. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has repeatedly said the city will prioritize reopening its borders with mainland China over the rest of the world.

