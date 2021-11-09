Abu Dhabi Aviation establishes presence in Ghana and Cyprus

UAE helicopter, jet aircraft and MRO service operator Abu Dhabi Aviation (Stand 1120) has set up local operating companies in Ghana and Cyprus to cover West Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean as the impetus for new project work with major international oil companies Eni, BP, Chevron, Exxon and Total continuing.

“We are doing our best to win tenders and get local content in different countries,” said Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) Commerce Department Director Mark Pierotti. AIN. “It makes sense, and so do we [want] to keep our fleet modern and up to date. ”

The ADA is an approved aviation service provider for major oil and gas companies worldwide and continues to expand internationally to Europe, Africa and Asia, as well as the Middle East. “In the last two years, we have moved planes to Cyprus, Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Zambia and Malaysia,” he said.

The ADA has added a number of new Leonardo AW139s, as well as two Airbus H145s. “We are up to 65 planes,” he said. “Most are rotating, with the new Airbus and the new Leonardo in that number. “Our Fixed Dash 8s are also working hard, conducting regional flights to Central Asia.”

Leonardo connection

Pierotti said the company has a special relationship with Leonardo. “The oil and gas industry is really embracing the AW139,” he explained. “We quickly realized its importance.” The ADA has added three AW139s and two AW169s in the last two years.

The company has considered larger aircraft such as the AW189 and Bell 525, but Pierotti said larger variants have yet to establish their feasibility in the market.

He added that the ADA restructured when Covid struck. “We looked at where it could affect us and where we could find opportunities, and we managed to take advantage of them,” he noted. “Covid affected us. The staff got sick and the restrictions really hit our operation; the pilots and engineers were marooned in different places. We could not return them for projects. However, we reacted and did very well in 2019 and 2020.”

The two new ADA projects in Malaysia and Angola include four AW139. It deployed two AW139 oil and gas helicopters with Sazma Aviation in Malaysia, which supplies the national oil company Petronas with offshore oil and gas. ADA provides aircraft, support for spare parts and deliveries, and power every hour.

“ADA is looking to expand with Sazma with more AW139,” Pierotti said. “In Angola, we supplied Bestfly in July with two brand new AW139s directly from the plant, PBH, and training for their pilots, also for the oil and gas industry. We are continuing to work with both companies as new clients. Bestfly hopes to expand further with Eni and Chevron, with AW139 and AW169. “

Cyprus has also been an important territory, signaling the company’s entry into Europe. “We have worked with Synesis Aviation and supplied AW139 for oil and gas tenders,” he said. “We continued our relationship in Europe with Spain’s Pegasus Aviation, supplying them with firefighting aircraft.”

The Abu Dhabi government owns 30 percent of the ADA, while the UAE national shareholders, including a number in the Abu Dhabi securities market, control the rest. The group includes global charter operator Royal Jet, Maximus Cargo Airline, ADA Millennium Consultancy, Abu Dhabi Aviation Training Company and Adaire Real Estate Company.

Contracts of the Government of the United Arab Emirates

In the UAE, the ADA provides services to a number of government bodies, from the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Division, the UAE Presidential Guard Command, to the Presidential Flight. He also works with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which has a number of subsidiaries that also seek upshore and offshore upgrades. In Saudi Arabia, clients include Aramco, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and the Red Sea Development Company.

In September, the ADA pursued a letter of intent in April with an official offer for Falcon Aviation, the rival helicopter, fixed-wing operator and MRO in the UAE capital. “There is nothing more to add at this stage,” Pierotti said in September.

With the end of the situation in Afghanistan, Pierotti said the ADA had to bring the planes home. “It was a long project [recently] it’s over, “he said. “In India, we found a new customer with Thumby Aviation, who is getting a Bell 412.”

He said Nigeria had witnessed a successful venture and that the ADA had three aircraft there. “Ghana is still in our vision as well as other West African countries,” Pierroti noted. “All the oil and gas companies are launching tenders and we will compete in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and Senegal.”

At Bell Aircraft, the ADA has deployed two of the 412 oldest in South Africa with Ultimate Helicopters, operating in Zambia. He also developed his MRO and AOC qualifications by adding the Airbus H135 to his AOC, as well as in his maintenance assessment in section 145.

The renewable resources market stands as a key part of the company’s strategy, as it investigates alternative business lines and sources of revenue. “The alternative energy market requires helicopters to install windmills, cables and windmill inspections, cleaning and maintenance,” Pierroti said. “We are trying to get into West Africa and Northern Europe, and they all have offshore wind farms.”

In the next 12 to 24 months, the ADA hopes to win a contract for the use of renewable energy helicopters, the cleaning and installation of wind turbines. “A lot of the areas are in northern Europe, and that means competing with the big names in Scotland, in particular, Norway, Belgium and Denmark,” he said. “We know this is challenging because British and European companies are strong there, but this is something we are looking at. Our strength is still the Middle East and our main client remains ADNOC; ADA is still the biggest in MENA. ”

Pierotti sees the Dubai Airshow as an important event for the company. “All the companies in our group will have a strong presence there,” he concluded. “Our leadership has the vision to take the ADA Group into the future and we provide reliable and capable aviation services worldwide.”