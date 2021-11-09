LIMARP International Center of Excellence for Obesity Achieves Global Accreditation of Health Care





We commend the leadership and staff of LIMARP for achieving GHA Accreditation. Tweet this Founded in 2002 by Dr. Liza Mara Pompa Gonzlez, CEO and Founder, LIMARP is a leading medical and surgical center of excellence, committed to improving the lives of people who are overweight or obese, through a highly trained multidisciplinary team working with the most. updated protocols and technologies. LIMARP’s mission is to help its patients achieve improved, fulfilled and healthy lives through a unique integration program, which allows patients to achieve long-term results.

LIMARP was officially notified of the accreditation decision in October 26, 2021, after completing a three-day distance accreditation study conducted by two GHA surveyors. According to Dr. Pompa, Chief Executive Officer of LIMARP, “Obtaining accreditation of the GHA Travel Medical Services Program is a real milestone for us because it reflects years of hard work and training, while symbolizing our deep commitment to excellence in Patient medical care. “I am extremely proud of my team, their resilience and their uncompromising commitment to our standards of continuous improvement and the polite and professional treatment of our patients.” The Global Health Care Accreditation Program (GHA) was created with the goal of improving the patient experience for medical travelers throughout the continuity of travel medical care. GHA standards, accredited by ISQua (through the International Association for Quality in External Health Care), provide concrete and measurable value to patients by ensuring that the hospital or clinic has established processes that are tailored to the unique needs and expectations of travelers. medical. and are constantly monitored for improvement. Moreover, GHA offers healthcare organizations a unique opportunity to not only acquire skills and competencies designed to strengthen their medical travel services, but also to influence business performance. Karen Timmons, The Chief Executive Officer of the Global Health Care Accreditation Program stated, “The objective of the GHA accreditation process is to effectively and efficiently position healthcare providers to attract and serve medical travel patients, thus improving not only clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, but also the positive impact of the business performance of organizations.LIMARP’s focus on excellence and exceeding patient expectations throughout the continuity of medical travel care was evident throughout the survey.We commend the leadership and staff of LIMARP for achieving GHA accreditation and its commitment to supporting the needs of medical tourism patients. “ About LIMARP: LIMARP is a bariatric center of international renown inTijuana, MX,known for its superior standards in quality care, advanced surgical techniques and dedication in treating and managing obesity. Under the leadership ofMaster of Bariatric Surgery Liza Mara Pompa Gonzlez,LIMARP is onereviewand completely accreditedInternational Center of Excellence for Obesity, which means they offerthe highest international standardsfor unsafe and effective quality procedures for weight loss. One of the things that makes the LIMARP International Center of Excellence in Obesity unique is their powerful follow-up plan. With a full staff that includes doctors, highly trained nurses, certified nutritionists and trainers, as well as bariatric psychologists; LIMARP offers patients a complete and comprehensive program created for success. Certified in various advanced techniques for weight loss surgery, LIMARP offers personalized solutions for every patient. In the spirit of providing bariatric patients with all the services they may need, LIMARP also has a plastic surgery department. Staffed by highly trained and accredited surgeons who specialize in body contouring procedures to remove excess skin and stubborn fat deposits, they offer a wide range of procedures to assist patients look and feel their absolute best. For more information visit: https://www.limarp.com About the Global Health Care Accreditation Program (GHA): GHA is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with a focus on medical and welfare travel, safety and well-being. Established in September 2016, GHA’s initial goal as an independent accreditation body focused on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in assessing quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable model. business for medical travel. Since then, GHA has pioneered a range of programs that cover the entire spectrum of care continuity and provides certification and accreditation to stakeholders in all aspects of health and well-being. For more information visit: www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com SOURCE Global Health Care Accreditation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limarp-international-center-of-excellence-for-obesity-achieves-global-healthcare-accreditation-301418196.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

