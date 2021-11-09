





Vincent Jannink / ANP / AFP via Getty Images

Vincent Jannink / ANP / AFP via Getty Images Monday is International Tongue Day and if you are looking for a bite, you can celebrate it by talking about a sheikh who does not feel well. He is sixth in line and has few cattle, apparently, and one of his sheep is also under the weather. To explain all this you can say: The sixth sheikh is sick The sixth sheep is sick. This phrase appeared by Guinness World Records as the most difficult English language twister in 1974, last year the organization tracked the language rotators. It’s still very hard to say today, but you can try a hack recommended by Eliza Simpson, a dialect trainer in New York. “I look at the turn of the language and think of an image for each word,” Simpson told NPR’s Steve Inskeep. Morning edition. “And then, as I go through the language curve, it’s like, in my mind I’m literally slipping through the image cards. I go from image to image. And I discover that this is the way to do it. my muscles do what my brain wants. “ Simpson says language curves are challenging and beneficial to the brain. “Language twists are important because they combine two things that help people learn. They combine repetition and can find an element of surprise and fun.” A particularly old and well-known tongue twister dates back to at least 1836, if not earlier. Appeared IN Practical principles of Peter Piper’s simple and perfect pronunciation. Peter Piper chose a piece of pickled peppers: Did Peter Piper choose a piece of pickled peppers? If Peter Piper chose a piece of pickled peppers, Where is the pickle picker Peter Piper? Try 10 of our favorite language twists: How much wood would a wood pit produce if a wood pit could break wood? She sees cheese. Shop chops stock stores. If a dog chews shoes, whose shoes do you choose? Seventy-seven benevolent elephants A loyal warrior will rarely worry about why we rule. There was a minimum of cinnamon in the aluminum pan. How can a mollusk be placed in a clean cream can? A pessimistic pest exists among us. Pad kid poured pulled cod curd. Find out more where they came from EF, Mondly, fathers AND Flos Mendor. The latter was developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology be particularly hard to say 10 times faster. Another way to mark the day: Look Ammonite, the 2020 film about Mary Anning, a self-taught paleontologist who was known for her historical fossil discoveries and possible inspiration for the tongue-thrower: “She sells seashells.” Jessica Green and Leone Lakhani have produced and edited the audio segment.

