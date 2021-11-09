Japan: Men who are not interested in romance are growing





portal Sugoren published an article noting that the number of men disinterested in romance is growing in Japan. The portal describes these types of men not as those who are afraid to start a relationship, but as those who simply consider it not something necessary. Did you know that in recent years the number of men who are not interested in women has increased? There are many reasons for this, but one thing is clear: men do not want a girlfriend. And the number of men sharing these traits continues to grow with each passing year. As a result of this increase, males of this type are no longer rare in the world.. Known as the term “Onnagirai ()”, it simply means that these men do not like women, but this does not mean that they are gay. It means that you can be in love with a woman, but for one reason or another, you have an aversion to women. Adult women in particular tend to avoid these types of men, which continues to generate more and more cases. Men who do not like women are often called “Fast Food Boys” (zesshoku-kei danshi). It is similar to the terms “Herbivorous Boys” and “Carnivorous Boys”, but they have very different meanings. “Herbivorous boys” are men who are interested in romance but do not have the courage to try it. On the other hand, “Carnivorous boys” are those who actively seek romance or bodily desire. However, “Fast Food Guys” are not interested in women, do not hate them or are not interested in romance. They consider it unnecessary in their lives. Faced with an increase in the number of men who are disgusting to women, a 2015 survey by the National Institute for Population and Social Security Research found that about 70 percent of single men between the ages of 18 and 34 in Japan have no partner. A survey conducted around 1987 showed that the number of men who did not have partners was approximately 50 percent, so there has been a significant increase. In addition, out of 70 percent of single men who do not have a partner, approximately 40 percent say they have no sexual experience with the opposite sex. The number of men who have never been in a relationship or their first experience with a female is increasing every year and is no longer uncommon. In addition, according to a survey by the National Institute for Population Research and Social Security, out of approximately 70 percent of unmarried men who do not have a boyfriend, about 30 percent say they do not need one. If you do not want a boyfriend, it means that you are not interested in a relationship and that you are happy to live alone. It is very likely that the number of men who do not see the benefits of dating women will continue to increase. Source: | Japan Copyright 2013 Sugoren, Inc. All rights reserved

