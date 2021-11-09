Microban International announces a new range of antiviral technologies



Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial solutions, odor control and residual sanitizing / disinfection solutions, is pleased to introduce a new range of antiviral technologies that have been proven to reduce viral load on products and surfaces. Microban has long been a trusted partner in a wide range of sectors from consumer and healthcare to industrial and construction and this announcement adds to the versatility of the company’s technology portfolio.

Microban the technology can be incorporated into various materials during production, becoming part of the product structure to provide inherent and durable protection from microbes. Recent data show that new antiviral technologies from Microban comply with ISO 18184 which assesses the antiviral performance of treated textile products, such as woven and knitted fabrics, fibers, yarns and braids, and ISO 21702, which measures activity in treated plastics and other non. -porous surface. A thorough test was performed to evaluate the efficacy of each type of product against many viruses, including bacteriophage Phi6, a significant replacement virus for SARS-CoV-2. The results showed that items treated with these technologies can now benefit from reduced viral load * up to 99%.

Antiviral technologies from Microban hinder the ability of viruses to stay stable on the surface. Modes of action vary, disrupting the structure or outer layer of proteins to prevent the virus from recognizing or binding to host cells or nucleic acid loading, to prevent the virus from reproducing. This gives manufacturers a valuable product feature and provides consumers with added peace of mind.

Michael Ruby, President of Microban International, explained: We are excited about the latest results confirming the antiviral activity of our new technologies. Evaluating antiviral efficacy in products treated according to a standard that meets the complex regulatory landscape is a laborious process, but we have been confident all along that our innovative solutions comply with strict ISO standards. Our world-class research team and global in-house regulatory department worked diligently to ensure that the technology was recognized as effective and compatible in different markets, to support partners with their claims, and to give customers even more confidence. great in products protected with Microban antiviral technology.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a monumental increase in demand for antiviral technology in products and it is easily accepted that Microban was not the first in the industry to make antiviral claims. Instead, the company invested a considerable amount of time and resources to ensure that its antiviral technologies were not only scientifically proven to be effective in reducing viral load on surfaces and products, but that they could also be used in a order in accordance with the rules from brands and products. manufacturers in a variety of territories and types of products. Microban is committed to being a reliable and trustworthy industry leader, and its unparalleled regulatory expertise can help ensure partners are aware of the implications that antiviral claims may have on their product types in countries. where they are sold.

For more information on the new range of Microbans antiviral technologies and registration requirements in your territory, visit www.microban.com/antiviral/technologies or contact your Microban representative.

* Antiviral efficacy may vary depending on substrate type, treatment application dose, impurities, and application procedure. Only Microban antiviral technologies that are registered with the US EPA and comply with EU BPR are offered for sale. In the US, antiviral technologies can only be included in products that are or will be registered with the US EPA. Contact your Microban representative for further information.

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control and disinfection / disinfection markets Microban and Ultra-Fresh. Our organization has experienced over 100 years of collective growth and has revolutionized the industry. As a global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that improve the high quality of consumer, textile, industrial and medical products worldwide. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured in thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

