At least a quarter of Conservative MPs have second jobs, earning over 4 million a year | lobbying

More than a quarter of Conservative MPs have second jobs with firms whose activities range from gambling to private health care, making more than 4 million extra profits a year, the Guardian analysis has found.

of register of interests of deputies shows that more than 90 out of 360 conservatives have extra jobs at the top of their job in parliament, compared to three of Labor. They are much older and 86% are male. Those who won the most were all former cabinet ministers.

The controversy, including overwhelming lobbying by veteran supporter Owen Paterson on behalf of companies that paid him over $ 100,000 a year, has focused attention on moonlighting by lawmakers.

On Monday, Steve Barclay, the cabinet’s cabinet minister, dismissed the idea of ​​banning second jobs, saying it could prevent some MPs from gaining experience from the outside world. However, they need to understand that in carrying out their parliamentary duties they are expected to act in the public interest, he said.

With the highest gain is Andrew Mitchell, Sutton Coldfield MP, who did 182,600 for 34.5 working days in a range of financial advisory roles, with firms including Investec and EY.

Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general, earns about $ 1 million a year as a lawyer, while Chris Grayling, the former transportation secretary, is earning $ 100,000 a year from Hutchison Ports Europe, the record shows.

John Redwood, a former Welsh secretary, is earning more than 230,000 by working for an investment advisory firm, Charles Stanley, and a private equity firm, while Alun Cairns, a former Welsh secretary, is acting as an adviser to a Wales-based global diagnostic company. BBI, with all its consulting roles bringing in a total of 60,000.

Liam Fox, a former trade secretary, has a 10,000 contract with WorldPR, a Panama-based PR company for advice on business and international politics, while Julian Smith, the former whip boss, is earning about 144,000 a year from roles consulting with sailors. renewable and hydrogen resource firms.

Although ministers are not supposed to have second jobs, some have managed to keep them in currently unpaid capacity. Jacob Rees-Mogg, head of the House of Commons, remains an unpaid partner at Somerset Capital Management LLP, an investment management firm. Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, is also an unpaid director of Atlantic Solway Holdings, an investment company in the sport fishing sector.

Two Conservatives have jobs related to the gambling industry: Laurence Robertson, Conservative MP for Tewkesbury, gets 24,000 a year to be a parliamentary adviser to the Betting and Gaming Council, while Philip Davies, MP for Shipley, is paid 16,660 by GVC Holdings. owner of Coral and Ladbrokes, plus 12,000 a year from the National Hostage Association.

The Guardian reported Sunday that more than 30 lawmakers have jobs that could be considered direct political consultancy, which could face a tightening.

Dozens more, however, have lucrative board positions and advisory board jobs that are likely to involve giving political advice. Some are even making money through personal service companies, a deal that can help reduce their tax bills.

Paterson, the North Shropshire MP, resigned amid a flurry of violations of his lobbying rules and the prime minister’s efforts to halt his 30-day suspension, which ended in a turnaround. Deputies are barred from direct lobbying, but there are various gaps, including the ability to provide political advice to firms without practicing law.

In contrast to the high number of conservatives with second jobs, few opposition party MPs are in the moonlight. Among Labor MPs, Rosena Allin-Khan earns extra income as a doctor, Margaret Hodge has a role of 20,000 a year at Royal Holloway University and Khalid Mahmood has a consulting job with 25,000 at the Policy Exchange think tank.

The analysis includes those with company directorships even if they are not paid directly, but not those with unpaid roles in charities or think tanks. He also did not count those who receive ad hoc payments for journalism, speeches at events, trainings, lectures or polls even though these are significant additional incomes often earned as a result of a parliamentary position.

It comes after research by Savanta ComRes found that almost half of adults in the UK oppose being allowed MPs to have a second job in addition to their role in parliament, with only one in five supporting it.

Labor proposed banning second jobs for MPs in the last election, though Starmer did not support that position. But Richard Burgon, once the shadow justice secretary, is introducing a new bill for private members of parliament that would ban all second jobs, with limited exceptions for professional MPs like nurses and doctors to continue working tire.

Burgon said MPs should not cover their pockets by running into other roles and it is particularly wild that this was happening during a public health crisis.

The job of being an MP is not only a great privilege, but also well paid and should be in the full focus of anyone who is lucky enough to be elected MP. If people want to look for lucrative roles elsewhere, then no one is stopping them, but they should leave as MPs to do so, he said. My bill would end this scam by banning MPs from having second jobs, with the exception of limited exceptions, for example, when nurses have to work to maintain professional records or in order for a doctor to continue serving on our NHS.