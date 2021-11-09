4 new countries receive travel avoidance warning due to Covid-19

The Netherlands was one of four countries just topped the CDC ‘Avoid Travel’ list. getty



E As the United States lifts the international travel ban for vaccinated visitors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor the risk of Covid-19 at destinations around the world and issue guidelines for American travelers.

Travelers who pay attention to the list of travel health reporting agencies over the past few weeks will see a pattern that reflects where Covid cases are still on the rise worldwide.

Yesterday, the agency once again expanded its list of destinations under Level 4 travel health notices, adding four new locations: the Cayman Islands, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the Faroe Islands. Last week, additions to the Level 4 list included Belgium, Slovakia, Russia and the African nation of Burkina Faso. A week ago Ukraine was added.

Higher of the four risk categories, a Level 4 travel health announcement means a country reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections in 28 days per 100,000 people. That level of infection is considered to pose a very high risk of Covid-19 and Americans are warned to avoid traveling, according to CDC guidelines.

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the latest of which weekly epidemiological update counted just over 3 million new cases worldwide, which is an upward trend from last week.

Viewed through that wide lens, it is perhaps not surprising that, as of today, 80 countries worldwide are at level 4 on the CDC Covid risk map.

Covid is growing in Europe

In recent weeks, Europe in particular has struggled to reduce coronavirus cases, with a 6% increase in new weekly cases and a 12% increase in Covid-related deaths compared to last week, according to the report. WHO.

The European region is seeing cases of Covid infection similar to those reported in December 2020. Of the 61 countries in the region, 25 (41%) reported increases week after week.

More than two dozen European destinations currently under a Level 4 travel health announcement include tourism powers such as Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Covid is still sailing in the Caribbean

As temperatures in the U.S. drop and tourists watch tropical climates, the Caribbean contains a concentration of countries that still report a high number of new Covid cases. The latest WHO report noted a 145% increase week after week of new Covid cases in the Cayman Islands and a 21% increase in Puerto Rico.

More than a dozen other Caribbean nations are holding the CDC travel avoidance warning, including Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands and the US.

Covid cases are falling in Africa

The number of Covids in Africa, declining since mid-July, continues on a downward trajectory, with a 9% drop in cases and a 13% drop in deaths compared to last week, according to the WHO report -së. In particular, South Africa reported a weekly decline of 19% in new cases.

Of the half a dozen African countries with a CDC Level 4 warning, Botswana alone is a major tourist attraction for Americans.

Covid cases are falling in Asia

When it comes to reopening to international tourism, the Asia-Pacific region has been among the slowest and most cautious in the world. Last month, however, several Asian countries announced plans to open the door to tourists.

The Southeast Asian region reported a 9% drop in new Covid cases compared to last week, according to the WHO report. In particular, there were promising declines in India (down 9%), Thailand (down 8%) and Myanmar (down 9%).

Only a handful of Asian countries have CDC level 4 designation, including Singapore, Malaysia, Burma and the Maldives.

Covid cases are ongoing in the United States

Ironically, the United States itself has been painted a dark red on the CDC world map for most of the pandemic. In the Americas region, the latest WHO report reveals that the largest number of new cases continues to come from the US (7% increase week after week) and Brazil (flat), while Mexico saw 6% decrease week after week.

While the US is registering approximately 35% fewer new infections daily as it was a year ago, according to Covid-19 Tracker from Brown School of Public Health, the number of new infections remains worrying, especially in the Western Highlands and Midwest regions of the country. The U.S. is reporting an average of more than 616 new 28-day daily cases per 100,000 people, well above the CDC threshold for Level 4 travel health notification.