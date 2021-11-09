International
Conservatives urge national adviser behind anti-OToole petition to submit emails, telephone records – National
The Conservative Party is pushing a member of its national council to submit emails and phone records regarding his petition to force Erin OToole into an early leadership review.
In what his lawyer calls an unprecedented campaign to thwart opposing views, Bert Chen has been asked to submit all emails, phone records, text messages and social media posts related to his push for him. crashed OToole.
This means that any Conservative party member who spoke with Chen or supported the petition, launched less than 24 hours after the disappointing results of the September election, could include their messages in the party investigation.
We think this investigation is an unprecedented campaign by the Conservative Party of Canada to curb dissenting views and remove those party members who disagree with the party leadership, wrote Scott Hamilton, who represents Chen, in a statement to Global News . .
Read more:
National Conservative Party council suspends member who led bid to oust O’Toole
Chen, an elected member of the national council of Conservative parties, was suspended for 60 days last month after running a petition to hold an early leadership review. Chen accused OToole of betraying conservative values in a failed attempt to gain power in the September general election.
As it stands, Conservative party believers will not have a chance to judge the OTooles leadership until 2023. Chens’s petition would have forced the issue much earlier.
According to the party, the 60-day suspension was the result of unspecified complaints from base members suggesting that Chen had violated the council code of conduct as well as the party constitution.
Global News has received a copy of a letter sent by Arthur Hamilton, the parties ‘longtime lawyer, detailing a comprehensive investigation into Chens’ suspension. Chen did not comment when contacted by Global News, and was instead pushed with his lawyer.
In addition to combing Chens party’s email account, which the party controls, the party requested all personal emails and phone records detailing Chens conversations with other party activists, including texts and messages on social media.
The letter also suggested Chen disclose any specific interests, pressures, advocacy or public interest groups associated with his petition to force a leadership review, without giving any suggestions to third party groups that the party has in mind.
Read more:
Erin O’Toole claims the Conservative MPs are united. But are they basic supporters?
Global News sent a detailed question to the Conservative party, including why the party needed such extensive data regarding Chen’s petition when the investigation was alleged to be a complaint about his conduct.
Global News also asked about the privacy concerns of those party members who communicated with Chen, and whether the party has any evidence of special interests.
In a written statement, Conservative party president Rob Batherson said it would be inappropriate to comment on any aspect of the party investigation.
Following complaints from Conservative Party members that Bert Chen violated the National Council Code of Conduct and the Conservative Party Constitution, the National Council decided to suspend Bert Chen and investigate these serious allegations, the statement said.
Chen, a representative of the national council for Ontario, launched a petition within 24 hours of the September federal election to force OToole to face a leadership review ahead of the party convention in 2023. In media interviews and social media posts, Chen said party members felt that OToole betrayed conservative values through a perceived push into the political center.
Batherson announced Oct. 13 that Chen was suspended by the national council for 60 days as the party investigated unspecified complaints about his conduct.
In a Facebook post, Chen called the suspension an attempt to silence conservative members who have lost faith in Erin OToole’s leadership, whom he accused of selling (conservative) trusts in a failed attempt at power.
Hamilton’s letter suggested that the national council was not satisfied with Chen’s speech. The letter asks Chen to explain why you think it is appropriate, as a member of the National Council, to engage with the media, including making comments (for attribution)?
(Explain in particular why you issued a statement after the motion was approved by the National Council to suspend you, even though you were aware that one of the points raised in connection with the suspension was your unilateral engagement with the media. paper.
The letter went on to ask Chen to refrain from one-sided messages in the media if he were to return.
with a dossier from the Canadian press.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
