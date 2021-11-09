International
International tourists on flights to the US welcomed back to New York City for the first time in 20 months
JFK Airport led the country’s welcome party with the first flights and had emotional moments as families reunited for the first time in 20 months.
“I have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” said Alex Yip, who along with his brother Frank hugged their mother after her Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong.
“She was very happy and very excited to see our family reunion,” said Alex Yip.
Frank’s 2-year-old daughter went to China to be with her grandmother shortly before the pandemic and since then she has not been home to New York.
On Monday, she first met her little sister.
“I did not expect her to stay there for so long, so now, she is all grown up,” said Frank Yip.
The flight from China was one of the first to arrive at JFK, without the travel ban that former President Trump approved in March 2020. It affected most of Europe, China, Brazil and the UK.
“I have not seen my sister for two years,” said Louise Erebara, of Danbury. “My kids haven’t seen their aunt in two years, and I haven’t seen my brother-in-law. It’s just indescribable.”
Erebara reunited with her sister Jill Chambers – who saw her niece and nephew for the first time in exactly 730 days.
“She was a little girl when I last saw her,” Chambers said. “And she’s a big girl, an adult now.”
Fully vaccinated international tourists can now visit the US with a negative COVID test, like Vanessa Turner’s mother, just off a flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil.
“My mother has been vaccinated, a visa holder for many years, and today we are able to bring her in,” Turner said. “So it’s a great feeling. We really hoped it would happen.”
Two rival airlines took off from London Heathrow Airport simultaneously, while both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways flights headed to Kennedy Airport.
For British Airways, it’s the return of their most lucrative route, London to New York.
“We continue to describe the economic impact of closed-mindedness and human impact, so there are a lot of people who have not been able to visit family in the US,” said British Airways CEO Sean Doyle. “They have not been able to reunite. You know, both countries have large amounts of foreign direct investment going in both directions, and that will be affected by this stalemate.”
Phil Drummond was on one of those flights to London and could not wait to see his sister Bobbie Fernando and her son, Benin, from Staten Island.
“It feels weird, you know?” said Feranado. “We talk in Zoom all the time, so it feels like I just saw it yesterday. And then it feels like years have passed, you know? It’s been too long. I’ve never been that long without seeing my family before. “I have lived here for a long time, but I have never been that long.”
It is also the last piece of the puzzle for New York City’s tough tourism industry. Hotels, restaurants and Broadway shows are all heavily dependent on international tourists.
Experts predict that the city’s tourism industry will not fully recover by 2025.
