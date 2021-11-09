Wells Fargo grants StartUP FIU food grant to help local food entrepreneurs recover from pandemic | FIU News





Wells Fargo today awarded a grant to the Open for Business Fund for the International University of Florida (FIU) to launch a powerful, virtual platform at StartUP FIU Food, a small business incubator serving food and beverage micro-entrepreneurs in South Florida. The $ 750,000 grant is expected to provide online resources to more than 1,000 small businesses to help them recover and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Small business owners currently participating in StartUP FIU Food have access to the latest kitchens and facilities at the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, as well as the expertise of food scientists and mentors, who advise on product development. strategy, finance, e-commerce and more. The Open for Business fund grant from Wells Fargo will help StartUP FIU Food formalize and expand these sources of technical advice and assistance into a virtual platform that will become a permanent aspect of its programming. “The pandemic has forever changed the consumer paradigm,” said Emily Gresham, FIU Vice President for Economic Research and Development and co-founder of StartUP FIU. “There is no return to business as usual and we need to help these micro-businesses – most with less than four employees – adapt to a new normal with very few resources. “I am very grateful to Wells Fargo for trusting us to help our most vulnerable small business owners recover and become more resilient.” At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, StartUP FIU Food acknowledged that in addition to providing online resources, it had to expand its support beyond its incubator companies. As restaurants and food and beverage businesses in South Florida were retreating from the economic effects of the pandemic, seeing revenue fall between 30% and 50%, StartUP FIU Food began offering online course modules teaching businesses to move by exploit e-commerce, using party delivery services and other measures to slow down drastic sales losses. “Entrepreneurs across South Florida are critical of economic growth, including the wide variety of food micro-businesses in various neighborhoods of Miami,” said Wells Fargo Deputy Chairman of Public Affairs Bill Daley. “The FIU is a community anchoring institution, a trusted expert that local entrepreneurs can turn to as a way to stabilize and grow their business. With the new virtual platform, StartUp FIU Food can significantly expand the number of local businesses that will benefit. ” The grant is one of several open source business grants that Wells Fargo has provided in Florida to support small businesses. The Open for Business Fund is a $ 420 million small business recovery effort across the U.S. to help entrepreneurs recover and rebuild. The initiative focuses on three main areas: increasing access to capital through CDFIs, technical assistance and long-term recovery and resilience programs. “As we look forward to recovering, restoring and recovering our economy from the pandemic, we have a critical opportunity to recover stronger by supporting businesses that were among the hardest hit – especially those in food and beverage and hospitality,” he said. Miami- Mayor Dade Daniella Levine Cava. “The Miami-Dade economy works thanks to small businesses and I am grateful to FIU and Wells Fargo for protecting our community and supporting local entrepreneurs when they need it.” This grant is part of the FIU Upcoming Horizon Campaign, which is advancing student success and research excellence at the university.

