MicroSilicon Innovation Gains International Recognition | Texas News





HUSTON, November 8, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –MicroSilicon announced today that one of its joint research projects received international recognition at the IChemE Global Awards event at October 2021. Established in 1994, IChemE Awards celebrate the excellence of chemical, processor and biochemical engineering and attract interest from all over the world. The awards are widely recognized as the world’s most prestigious honors of chemical engineering. The winning project was a joint presentation between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Microsilicon that was initiated by ADNOC and Rice University, TEXAS, and which then broke away to launch the MicroSilicon company. MicroSilicon is built on the original idea of ​​real-time asphalt monitoring to create the Quantum-RF System *. The system combines electron paramagnetic sensor with real-time dielectric and conductivity measurements to enable an operator to monitor dynamic changes in well fluid chemistry as fluid exits the wellhead and enters surface production systems. Operational issues traditionally associated with fluid sampling can be minimized by inserting the RF Quantum device directly into the production line, with readings continuously taken from a side current, thus avoiding the inconvenience, cost, and potential risk of repeated treatment of fluids. The Quantum-RF System itself has already received international recognition, including the nomination for Best Digital Transformation Technology at the 2018 World Oil Awards ceremony. The specific research project that won the IChemE award was related to the use of the Quantum-RF * System to determine and monitor asphaltine levels in real time and to use that asphaltine information as part of an integrated asphaltine management system. ADNOC determined that changes in the level of asphaltene in the modified surface oil corresponded to the indications of precipitation in the well and consequently envisages significant cost savings in its chemicals management program through the use of this device. “The Quantum-RF system addressed a challenge we had with real-time chemical analysis for flow assurance purposes, namely whether a real-time device could have the resolution needed to detect small changes in asphaltene concentration,” said Dr. . Dalia Abdallah, ADNOC Onshore Technology Manager, who made the presentation at the awards ceremony. “By recording data every few hours in a series of wells, we could monitor the device’s response to changing fluid conditions and also gain knowledge on the fluid properties of different wells.” The innovative design of Quantum-RF sensors has been extensively tested before Middle East deployments, with operations in over 130 US and Canada wells as well as accuracy comparisons of over 100 oils from an independent third party organization. IN City of Abu Dhabi, the Quantum-RF system has collected data from over thirty wells over the course of a year. Media contacts John Lovell, MicroSilicon Inc, +1 8324591210, [email protected] John Lovell, [email protected] SOURCE MicroSilicon Inc

