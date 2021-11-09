Electric vehicles are a very big opportunity to get lost. Here ‘s what Australia needs to do Jake Whitehead

The Morrison government on Tuesday announced its next fuel and vehicle strategy. It is generally a missed opportunity.

Electric vehicles should not be seen as an environmental issue. The transition to electric vehicles is a great economic opportunity for Australia if we can achieve a coherent and strategic national policy to reap the benefits of this transformative change.

Australians are estimated to spend more than $ 30 billion each year on imported fuel. This means that there are billions in hard-earned income of Australian families and businesses flowing out of our country every year. By switching to electric vehicles, our transportation system could be at least 70% cheaper for energy, which means saving hundreds of billions in fuel costs over the next 10 to 20 years. These savings can be spent elsewhere in the local economy or to pay off debt. Importantly, the remaining costs for transport fuel for electric vehicles will be directed towards the energy produced by Australia. This is something you would expect even Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor could get after.

But alas not, instead, when you then go to the gas station and pay $ 1.70, $ 1.80, maybe even $ 2.00 per liter, paying for foreign fuel and supporting work abroad state, remember this is because our government does not have an adequate plan to help you switch to an electric vehicle that uses energy produced by Australia, supporting Australian jobs. For which, by the way, you would only pay the equivalent of $ 0.20-0.40 per liter.

What about fuel excise? Shouldn’t we worry about losing that revenue? Despite the intimidation of some interest groups, the reality is that the cost savings from switching to electric vehicles outweigh any loss of fuel excise over the coming decades. We need to have a more holistic approach to road tax reform that discourages polluting vehicles and, most importantly, addresses roadblocks.

Then there is the issue of health. Currently our transportation system with gasoline and diesel is flooding our communities with carcinogenic fumes. Think about where most of the schools, childcare centers, nursing homes and hospitals are located on the main roads, surrounded by our highly polluted vehicles. Governments themselves estimate that the country could save $ 200 million in public health costs by 2035 if we achieve 30% electric vehicle sales by 2030. This is a start, but to connect to zero net by in 2050, we should be at more than 50% EV sales by 2030 and if we could get the policy we so desperately need to achieve this, public health cost savings would be even greater gave me.

of Australian Conservation Foundation recently found that maintaining our current approach to managing transport emissions could cost $ 865 billion between 2022 and 2050, attributed to: air pollution ($ 488 billion), greenhouse gas emissions ($ 205 billion), noise (95 billion) and water pollution ($ 76 billion). ). By contrast, by adopting more ambitious zero-emission transport policies, Australia could reduce these costs by up to $ 492 billion.

Finally, there are key job opportunities that will flow from a global transition to electric vehicles. While it is wonderful that we finally have a critical mineral strategy for Australia, we need to provide security so that investment can be directed towards increasing the lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and other minerals the world needs to grow. made the change.

No matter how you look at it, electric vehicles have been found to offer a net benefit to economies around the world.

So what should our government do to ensure that we do not lose?

Supporting electric vehicles is not rocket science. There is simply a world of countries that are ahead of us in this transition and have shown us what is possible.

To begin with, in line with achieving zero emissions by 2050, Australia’s nationally deserved electric vehicle strategy must set clear targets that at least 50% of new car sales be electric by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

This translates into the sale of 1 million electric vehicles by 2027 and at least 2.5 million by 2030. It is a massive increase from around 30,000 sold over the last five years and 50% higher than projected in the government strategy .

Until we reach this initial target of 1 million electric vehicles, Australian governments should introduce:

The sale of electric vehicles mandates to increase the supply of vehicles in the country and penalize car manufacturers who lose these targets.

Both the federal and state governments must agree that electric vehicles be exempt from the GST (as is the case in Norway). State governments should also make electric vehicles exempt from stamp duty and annual registration fees.

To truly support fleet adoption, electric vehicles should be exempt from the small benefit tax. This policy can be financed by re-establishing the car depreciation limit, which currently acts as a subsidy for petrol / diesel vehicles with a payload capacity of more than one ton.

Commit enough funds to support the opening of a public charging point for every 10 electric vehicles that are 100,000 chargers by 2027.

Penalty those states that go it alone for electric vehicle road taxes, unfairly shutting rural and regional Australians out of the electric vehicle market. Instead, roads need to be financed by price overload in our cities, which is on track to cost almost $ 40 billion by 2031.

The real Australian way would be to utilize clean transport technology that could lower transportation and energy costs for anyone using Australian-produced energy, improving the air we breathe and creating new jobs, all while supporting zero net emissions by 2050 at the latest.