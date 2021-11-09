The UK will require NHS staff to be vaccinated by April





All front-line health workers in England will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 until next spring to keep their jobs, the British health secretary said on Tuesday, a move that employers and unions warned could exacerbate staff shortages. We must avoid preventable harm and protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and, of course, protect the NHS itself, said in Parliament Sajid Javid, health secretary, referring to the National Health Service. He added that about 90 per cent of service workers had received at least two doses of vaccines. The measure, which is subject to parliamentary approval, will take effect on April 1st. Exceptions will be available to persons who are prevented from receiving vaccines and health workers who do not have face-to-face contact with patients.

This time frame aims to ensure that workers who do not want to be vaccinated stay on their jobs during the winter, when the strain on over-health care in the country is likely to be particularly acute.

Mr Javid said he had decided not to make flu vaccination mandatory at the moment. The UK health service employs around 1.3 million workers, though not all are in the top positions. An estimated 80,000 to 100,000 NHS employees in the country remain unvaccinated against Covid, according to Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, a membership organization for the NHS hospital, mental health, community and ambulance services. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can make their own decisions on the matter and have so far not submitted proposals. Mandatory vaccination is also a sensitive issue in the United States, and the Biden administration is pushing to introduce a coronavirus vaccine mandate for large businesses. In Britain, a major concern is that people reluctant to get vaccinated will quit their jobs and exacerbate staff shortages within a health service that is under acute strain and expects more pressure with the onset of winter.

People working in care homes should be vaccinated as of Thursday. Some are thought to have quit their jobs and chosen to work instead at the National Health Service. Mr Hopson said that while there was a risk that unvaccinated workers would infect patients and colleagues, staff shortages also posed a risk to public health.

The problem for both social welfare and the NHS is that we run these extremely hot systems on very, very good margins, he told the BBC. We both have about 90,000 to 100,000 vacancies. We are completely dependent on our staff to currently work with additional shifts to get the job done, he added, so losing a significant number of staff, especially given the pressures under which both systems are for the moment, is true. real problem. The unions issued harsher warnings. Bulldozing this vaccine will exacerbate the already overwhelming personnel crisis we face across NHS and ambulance services, said Rachel Harrison, a national officer in GMB unions. The two are operating under extreme pressure, after a decade of austerity measures and cuts, with an exhausted and demoralized workforce who fear what will come as we spend the winter.

