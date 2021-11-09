Fire at India hospital leaves at least 4 babies dead





A fire engulfed the infant care unit of a hospital in central India on Monday night, killing at least four newborns and injuring others, the latest in a series of deadly fires at health care centers across the country. Thirty-six babies survived the fire, said State Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. tweet Tuesday afternoon. The fire was on the third floor of the hospital, Kamla Nehru Hospital, in the central city of India, Bhopal. Anxious parents waited outside as doctors, nurses and firefighters rushed to help in the rescue effort. Vishvas Kailash Sarang, the state minister of medical education, said the injured children were receiving treatment and that an investigation into the cause of the fire would be launched. It was not known how many babies were injured by the flames and how severe their wounds were. Hospital fires have turned into an epidemic in India, killing dozens this year, but this touched a nerve as the victims were babies in a critical care unit. And Bhopal, where the fire broke out on Monday, was also the site of a gas leak that killed thousands in 1984, making the city a notorious symbol of industrial disaster.

The fire has once again highlighted the dire state of India’s inadequate infrastructure and fire safety measures, particularly in government hospitals. This is negligence, criminal negligence, Mr. Chouhan said Tweet. Last week, at least 11 people died when a fire broke out in a coronavirus intensive care unit in the western state of Maharashtra. In the spring, at least 18 people were killed by a fire in a Covid ward of a hospital in the western state of Gujarat. The cause of most fire-related accidents is the same: a short circuit. A study watching 19 episodes in India since 2011 showed that most occurred in government hospitals and almost all were caused by a short circuit, often associated with an overloaded power supply. State governments have been widely criticized for failing to enforce building safety rules and for failing to properly equip buildings with fire-fighting equipment. According to the National Bureau of Crime Registration, fires were responsible for 9,110 deaths and 468 injuries in India in 2020.

Arif Masood, a lawmaker with the opposition Congress party, expressed horror over Monday night’s fire in the children’s unit.

It was a horrific accident that affected the most vulnerable, he said in a telephone interview. Mr Masood also criticized the state government for appointing a state official to lead the fire investigation rather than a neutral judge. The promise of an investigation gave little comfort to the young parents who were seen mourning outside the hospital while awaiting updates for their children. Which politician is saving our children here? a mother, seen in a video posted on Twitter by a local journalist, screamed with uncontrollable sobs. Will they save and return our children?

