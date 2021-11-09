Sir Geoffrey Cox, tireless defender of tax haven against the State Department | Jeffrey Cox

Dday after day, Sir Geoffrey Cox, the UK’s Attorney General during the Brexit crisis, sits crouched over a pile of court documents trying to prove to the UK government that a member of his area Torridge and West Devon is innocent of corruption. but the innocence of the Prime Minister of the British Virgin Islands.

His understanding of the complex constitution of the BVI, a British overseas territory, is masterful, including his relationship with London, the auditor’s reports on how the BVI spent the hurricane money, or indeed the procedures for chairing the BVI cabinet.

He is acting on behalf of the BVI attorney general, but his main client is Andrew Fahie, the prime minister, who is defending himself and his government from allegations of misgovernance and corruption, at a commission of inquiry held in Tortola, BVI island bigger.

Ironically, one of the issues at stake is the fate of the Integrity Act in the Public Life of the islands, as well as the violations of the Register of Interests Act of BVI MPs. The BVI registry is closed to the public and so is, without a doubt, ineffective.

Cox, his baritone voice known to Brexit fans, has been nothing but tireless, often spending eight hours in front of the commissioner for up to a month. His main strategy is to try to turn the investigation from an examination of corruption and misgovernance in the Fahia administration into a cross-examination of the almost-colonialist behavior of the now ousted governor, Gus Jaspert.

It was the governor who set up the commission in January 2021 with the blessing of the UK Foreign Office. Such commissions are rare and are created only when the governor believes there is a matter of concern in an overseas territory.

The chairman has been Sir Gary Hickinbottom, a former judge of the Falkland Islands Supreme Court, among other notable posts.

Hearings have been involved in auditing, corruption, appointing friends to public office, and renting out valuable land for just $ 1, not to mention drug trafficking charges and granting citizenship or citizenship status to a suspected rapist.

Geoffrey Cox is defending the BVI government from allegations of misgovernance and corruption. Photo: Nick Ansell / PA

Hickinbottom has hinted that, according to him, the commission’s hearings have revealed problems. It is clear from the evidence I have seen, to put it mildly, that governance in the BVI is not all it should be. I will have to define the state of governance in different areas. But the evidence in some areas is quite clear.

Examples of poor governance presented by Jaspert include the waiver of repeated tenders, the employment of uncompetitive consultants, and the transparency of the appointment of people to statutory boards. The terms of a UK government’s $ 300 million loan guarantee scheme to help the islands recover from Hurricane Irma, along with a Covid recovery fund have also submitted a contract to use barges for protecting the islands during the pandemic and, more commonly, building a school wall.

Sometimes exchanges are heated, with a witness accusing Cox of being reckless in his claims.

Fahie is outraged by the accusations Jaspert has made, saying: When a person of a higher post goes into public and throws implications such as the governor without evidence, without evidence, the irreparable damage he does to the character of the people. and in the territory it leaves scars and leaves people wondering if this person running the country is a drug runner, if this person is in organized crime.

He has also accused the UK government of corruption in the distribution of contracts during the Covid crisis.

Very little time has been spent discussing the reasons and reasons for BVI’s fiscal haven status, except indirectly by increasing the determination of BVI governments to be constitutionally free from UK requirements to publish a register of ownership of beneficial shares in the islands. The UK has been close to establishing a public registry.

Cox does not always fly in the BVI, but instead appears on a screen in an office with a blurred background. His salary is unknown, but Fahie told the BVI parliament that the government’s legal costs had been limited to $ 5 million ($ 3.6 million) and had so far reached $ 3 million. Sir Geoffrey is formally in charge of leading the government’s investigative response unit.

The commission has almost completed the evidence-gathering process during 50 different trials, but Cox wants the former governor to reappear later this month to provide further evidence. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the public was not allowed to participate in the commission, but could watch almost all exchanges live. The UK taxpayer pays the basic cost of the investigation.