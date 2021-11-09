ISME sharply criticizes the threat of Article 16 of the UK

The body representing Irish SMEs has sharply criticized the UK’s threat to promote Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, potentially over the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

In a letter to the British ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, seen by RTÉ News, ISME chief executive Neil McDonnell said that since the signing of the protocol, the organization “has not heard the ECJ issue raised by one of them across the border “Even in our contacts with other trade representatives in Northern Ireland, this issue has not been raised.”

Mr McDonnell added: “If Northern Ireland is to retain access to the single market, this must involve the ECJ overseeing a fair and competitive market in that jurisdiction. “The North sees an advantage and accepts this position.”

There are growing expectations in Dublin and Brussels that the UK intends to activate Article 16 in the coming weeks.

The letter said allowing Northern Ireland to continue operating within the EU single market was “a significant omission” and addressed the main desire to avoid a border on the island.

“Staying within the single market should logically require the holding of the ECJ to resolve disputes within the single market that will inevitably arise, as is the case today between EU member states,” McDonnell wrote.

He also suggested how a former chief executive of the Scottish Whiskey Association, British Brexit minister Lord Frost, who has repeatedly threatened to push for Article 16, would have backed ECJ rulings that protected both Scottish distilleries and even the Irish from discriminatory barriers to French trade. had attempted to raise.

“It is very difficult for us to accept the trust of the HM government in general and Lord Frost in particular on the ECJ issue, as it belongs to Northern Ireland.”

“Lord Frost publicly expressed his support for maintaining the single market in this regard in early June 2016,” the letter said.

Mr McDonnell concluded that promoting Article 16 would undermine the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

“This would certainly have serious implications not only for an even greater reduction in UK wealth, but for tens of thousands of businesses across the island of Ireland and the UK,” the letter said.

ISME has about 10,500 members nationwide.

RTÉ News has contacted the British Embassy for a response.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he hopes the British government will listen to the opinion of the business community and people in Northern Ireland who widely support the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Vardakar said he did not want to see the EU suspend the trade deal with the UK and he “really hopes Britain does not take this path”.

He said this could “potentially undo” Brexit and is not good for Ireland, north or south, and that no preferred alternative has been presented.

The minister said the call for Article 16 does not set aside the protocol, which he said is working to prevent a difficult border and strengthen the global economy and protect the common market.

He said the disruption it has caused in trade between Northern Ireland and Britain has been addressed by the European Commission, but that this has not been acknowledged by the British government.

He said activating Article 16 of the protocol would allow Britain to take unilateral measures in a limited and proportionate manner, but did not mean “deleting or abandoning” it.

He said “it is not so”.