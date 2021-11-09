Taliban must seek legitimacy within Afghanistan before international recognition Latest News India





On the eve of the conference on Afghanistan in Delhi, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with his Tajik and Uzbek counterparts and agreed that the Taliban regime in Kabul must first seek internal legitimacy within the country before international recognition. While China and Pakistan have decided to stay away from the Delhi dialogue in order to keep India out of Afghanistan issues, the NSA dialogue today clearly shows that the Central Asian republics also want the Taliban to seek recognition from Loya Jirga (tribal council) and the Council religion in Afghanistan before being recognized by the international community. The Delhi Conference is not against the Taliban as it recognizes the Sunni Pashtun force as a contender for power in Kabul, but it must have the trust of the people of Afghanistan, including Hazaras, Uzbeks, Tajiks, and most importantly, the women of the country. Pakistan is not attending the Delhi conference as it sees India as a disruptor, China has problems with planning, but the fact is that Pakistan is hosting a troika conference on Afghanistan with China, Russia, US and Taliban taking part in it. It is quite evident that Pakistan and its main supporter China do not like India, which has been part of the great humanitarian efforts in that country for the last two decades, everywhere in the picture as it feeds on their strategic space. NSAs invited to the Afghanistan Conference in Delhi designation Rear Admiral Alu Shakmani Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Iran Karim Massimov Chairman of the National Security Committee, Kazakhstan Marat Mukanovich Imankulov Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolai P Patrushev Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Charymyrat Kakalyevvich Amavov Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Security and Secretary of the State Security Council Victor Makhmudov Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Doval exchanged views with his Tajik counterpart on Afghanistan, with considerable convergence of assessments. They also expressed concern about the sharp rise in terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn country in mid-August and announced an interim government in early September. The Tajik side, which has witnessed an influx of refugees and officials in the previous Afghan government, stressed the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan. The impending humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was also discussed. In addition to the crisis within Afghanistan, they also discussed deepening co-operation in areas such as defense, border management and border infrastructure development. During the meeting with NSA Uzbekistan Victor Makhmudov, Afghanistan remained the main focus of discussion and both sides agreed that the future of Afghanistan should be decided by the people of Afghanistan themselves. The two top security advisers shared the view that the legitimacy of any Afghan government within Afghanistan was important before the issue of its international recognition. While Pakistan has acted as a major obstacle to humanitarian access to Afghanistan, they stressed the need for Afghanistan’s neighbors to ensure unhindered access to humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan. They agreed that neighboring countries should play a constructive role in Afghanistan. During the bilateral meeting, the NSA stressed the need for long-term economic development of Afghanistan.

