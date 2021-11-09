The development of typhoon radar follows parallel tracks

After a long pregnancy, the electronically scanned active radar (AESA, or e-scan) for the Eurofighter Typhoon is now in production with the Euroradar consortium of Leonardo (UK and Italy), Hensoldt (Germany) and Indra (Spain). The military forces of the Gulf region are now among the export clients for this technology.

The first production radar AESA is known as the Eurofighter Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk0. Also called the Captor-E, the sensor is derived from the “rear end” of the original Typhoon radar, the mechanically scanned Captor-M band.

ECRS Mk0 radars are initially being introduced into export aircraft, starting with Typhoons for Kuwait and followed by those for Qatar. However, the four Typhoon partner countries (Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) have taken their time by committing to providing an e-scanning radar for their aircraft, but there are now two separate programs to equip the Typhoon with AESA radars. , both of which offer significant advances in capability and functionality over the Mk0. These advances could also be part of future export incentives for both newly built aircraft and refurbished existing Typhoon.

With four partner countries, Typhoon is expected to serve at least until 2060 and, as such, is scheduled to operate as part of two Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programs that are in the early stages of development. Advances in radar will prepare the Typhoon for life along with the new FCAS aircraft. It is not surprising that the two radar development paths are in line with the two FCAS projects, with Germany and Spain joining forces in one camp and Italy and the UK in the other.

Germany and Spain

Germany was the first of four partner countries to commit to an AESA radar for the Typhoon, contracting Hensoldt to develop and supply 150 new radars to upgrade the Luftwaffe Tranche 2 and 3 Typhoon, as well as 38 new Tranche 4 aircraft. built. were ordered in November 2020 to replace the early Tranche 1 Typhoons under Project Quadriga. There is also the possibility of 45 new Tranche 5 Typhoons to replace the Luftwaffe Tornadoes, and Spain is likely to order 20 new Typhoons under its Halcon project, and can also upgrade older aircraft.

These aircraft will be equipped with the ECRS Mk1 radar, which is currently under development by Hensoldt. While using the Mk0 components, the Mk1 introduces a new multi-channel digital receiver and new transmitter-receiver modules that significantly increase the frequency range and the ability to recognize the target. Greater capabilities also open up the potential for new applications such as electronic attack and ultra-high-resolution synthetic aperture radar imaging (UHR-SAR).

Delivery of the new radars will begin in 2023, but initially they will be in the Mk0 configuration. Mk1 specific modules will be available from 2026 and new radars delivered from that date will be in full Mk1 configuration. Previous radars can be easily upgraded by the rapid exchange of a main module and several cables. Initial Mk1s will be delivered as Step 1 radars, with capabilities significantly enhanced over Mk0. Since July 2021, Spain’s Indra has been a partner in the ECRS Mk1 program and is now working with Hensoldt on the development of Step 2 iteration. This represents a major software upgrade that will further utilize the in-house processing capabilities , adding electronic attack / combat functions and the ability to perform UHR-SAR images.

Great Britain and Italy

Meanwhile, a special Typhoon AESA radar program is being undertaken by Leonardo on behalf of the UK, which was officially launched in September 2020 with BAE Systems as the main integrator. In September of this year, Italy officially joined what is known as the ECRS Mk2 radar, also referred to as Radar Two.

Initial planning covers the reconstruction of 40 Tranche 3 Typhoons of the Royal Air Force for some time in the second half of 2020, with prospects of renovating Tranche 2 and similar programs for the Italian Air Force. ECRS Mk2 is also offered for export and is part of the Typhoon proposal for Finland.

The ECRS Mk 2 is much more of a new radar than the Captor-based Mk1. The interface with the aircraft – including the attack computer, power and cooling – remains the same, but most of the equipment is of a new design. The multi-function antenna array has multiple transmission / reception modules, with a mixture of gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) elements. While the Mk1 maintains the Mk0 dual mechanical repositioner, the Mk2 has a rotary drum-type repositioner, as first used by the Leonardo ES-05 Raven radar developed for the Saab Gripen E / F.

A new processor, new receiver and dedicated electronic warfare receiver and technology generator have been installed, greatly enhancing the system detection capabilities while also adding the ability to perform electronic attack and blocking in the role of defense suppression. A new radome, developed by Meggitt, also requires the aircraft to take care of the widest radar bandwidth. An initial ECRS Mk2 test will fly on a Typhoon next year.