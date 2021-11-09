The package empowers a global perspective

On November 8, 2021, NC State officially dedicated the Global Yard, a gathering space for events and students with an international focus. Located between Primrose and Tompkins Halls, the courtyard is also home to a piece of public art. Dream of flying, by Heath Satow College of Design student. More than a beautifully renovated space, the Global Courtyard is a symbol of universities’ commitment to global engagement and an international community.

With dozens of relevant courses and almost 100 cultural student clubs, NC State is a hub for international education. Each year, thousands of international students come to campus to continue their education, and thousands of U.S. resident students study or research abroad through the university. of Global Engagement Office helps them connect with the programs and resources they need.

Throughout November, this includes events celebrating International Education Month. There are discussions about studying abroad, seminars on cultural competence and a winter holiday with international food and crafts. By fostering a global mentality and creating new connections, students help to form a worldwide Wolfpack.

Connected International Education Month events The Office of Global Engagement is hosting a full month of events to get to know the NC State global connections. Get including

“Our diversity allows our students, both local and international, to have the opportunity to engage in cultural sharing and gain a global perspective right here in Raleigh,” said David Hawley, Assistant Director for Student and Community Engagement at the Office of Global Engagement.

Sharing global experiences

After going to Prague through First Year Investigation program, youngsters Isaiah Akridge and Catelyn Meredith realized they wanted the rest of their time at NC State to be globally focused. Akridge became the Global Diversity Advocate, promoting study abroad and global engagement for other students. His time in Prague felt like a fresh start, and he immersed himself in different food, architecture and languages. “Even the air felt different,” he said.

“Being an advocate for global diversity was amazing because I learned so much studying abroad in Prague“and I have to share that experience with people I did not even know,” said the director of business administration. “It allowed me to have a platform. Everyone should study abroad at least once if they can.”

Meredith joined him PackAmbassadors Abroad, a group of returnees studying abroad. Meredith is now president of PackAbroad and she wants to work in international education after earning her degree in communication.

It is so possible to engage globally in NC State even though Raleigh is not the largest city, said Pack Abroad president Catelyn Meredith.

PackAbroad often uses the Global Yard for gatherings, organizing activities such as pumpkin painting and a cookie community. International students, students returning from study programs abroad and anyone with a global interest can talk about their shared experiences. Meredith, for example, enjoys skiing in the mountains of North Carolina. At one event, a student from Germany revealed that he skis in the Alps every winter.

This is a bucket list item for me, Meredith said. To him, the Alps are so accessible. There are so many differences between us, but it all relates.

“Flight Dream” was created by College of Design student Heath Satow.

Supporting international students

Emika Kawagishi has returned to Raleigh this year. Kawagishi came from Osaka, Japan, to play for the NC women’s soccer team. Between playing football and working for a degree in psychology, Kawagishi is learning more about the cultures of her friends. Of the 27 players on the women’s soccer team, six are from countries outside the United States.

In Japan, I do not have the opportunity to talk to many foreigners, Kawagishi said. Here at NC State, I have many friends who are from different countries.

of NC Japan Center within the Office of Global Engagement has helped Kawagishi move to NC state. Although campus-based, the center focuses on strengthening North Carolina’s academic, business, and cultural ties to Japan. It provides resources for both Japanese living in North Carolina and those who want to learn more about Japan.

Enzo Molina, a young man studying biological sciences and chemistry, is committed to supporting international students like Kawagishi. Molina moved to the United States from France when she was 15 years old. It was scary to start a life in a new country, to go to a high school where he was the only French speaker and to learn the nuances of a different culture. At NC State, he uses that personal experience to help others.

When I moved to the United States, there was no one in my situation, Molina said. I want to be there for people who are young here.

Molina is a Global Ambassador, a Holiday Chat Club host, an Intensive English Program volunteer, and an Assistant Chancellor. He can not only help international students through these organizations, he can also learn first hand about life in different countries. Meeting new people, he realized that there are many more cultures to experience.

Global engagement is not just about studying abroad, Molina said. It is there for people studying abroad. His teaching about different cultures.