PPTV adjusts news strategy in ’65 Setting up a local-international volunteer news team. Stay in every situation

PP TV opens the game to penetrate the news program. Continue to adjust ’65 news strategy Increase news programming rate to more than 40% with one pull, please Bua Khamsri-Sutthichai Yun, news guru became famous, made a list of news analytics – international news. Along with setting up a volunteer reporter project Highlighting highlights of events across Thailand Increase focus online, create 6 new shows, placing viewers across all channels

November 9, 2021 Mr. Sathien Wiriyaphanpongsa Assistant Vice President, PPTV News Department HD Channel 36 revealed that PPTV has made a major adjustment to its news strategy. By 2022, the percentage of news programs will increase to more than 40% of all television station programs. Reflecting the vision to gain weight in news programs under the concept of “big news stories”

Initially, a volunteer project reporter was created. To pave the way for the general public who is interested in the news, it can be opened to report the news to deliver the news quickly and in a timely manner Currently, there are more than 100 volunteer news teams scattered throughout the country.

At the same time, a team of foreign correspondents was formed. It will be distributed in major cities of countries like the United States, Germany and Taiwan to improve international news through the perspective of Thai journalists. to present the news in the hearts of Thai people without waiting for foreign news agencies and also to increase the focus on international news through the program “Araund the World EXPRESS” by “Khun Karuna Buakamsri”, a newscaster with expertise in international news as editor of the program.

In addition, Karuna Buakamsri has also retired as moderator of the “Around the World DITY” program. PPTV foreign news ratings rank in first place with an average rating of 0.318.

At the same time, PP TV has also brought quality news reporter Suthichai Yun as a spearhead in creating an in-depth analysis of news programs. reflects comprehensive news perspectives on all issues By inviting VIP guests from various circles to discuss issues of interest to the public and the wider society. The “Black Coffee” dark talk show airs every Thursday from 22: 45-23: 15, including “Overlook Shot with Suthichai Yun” every Monday – Tuesday at 18.15 and every Saturday – Sunday at 18.35 NS.

Mr. Suthichai Yun, Television Advisor to PPTV HD Channel 36 News Editors and moderator “Black Coffee” said that currently, in addition to waiting, they update news that is no longer out of trend. News programs should also be presented through analysis from different perspectives. In the best interest of the audience and the public to benefit from the event and news issues as well.

He also sees that analytical news nowadays plays an important role in covering people’s work even at the national level. whether public or private Most importantly, in addition to presentation via the TV screen. Exposure of people has also shifted to online platforms. Therefore, the online space is a platform that PPTV itself will send news programs to conquer the area. And stay in the audience that wants to get news faster as well.

PPTV has turned its attention to online news production. He has produced 6 additional online news programs, namely Open Table News, Open Table Sports News, Big Thing by Sathien, Conclusion on World Trends, Backstory Behind World Phenomenon and Bite-sized History. through Facebook and YouTube to capture audiences across all channels