Obama criticizes Russia and China for lack of climate urgency

Obama criticizes Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for not joining other leaders in Glasgow climate talks



Barack Obama voiced confidence in the UN climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will eventually receive its $ 555 billion climate package through Congress and blamed US rivals China and Russia for what he called a dangerous lack of urgency in downsizing. of their climate-emitting emissions.

As nations complained about delayed confidence and progress in climate talks, Mr. Obama, one of the leaders paving the way for the historic 2015 Paris climate deal, cast a touch of his distinctive hope but acknowledged that images of dystopia were getting into it. dreams.

There are times when the future looks somewhat bleak. There are times when I doubt humanity can do things before it is too late, Mr. Obama said in the two-week negotiations. (But) we can not afford the lack of hope.

His comments came after conference leaders acknowledged Monday that many key hurdle points exist after a week of talks. A gap of trust between rich and poor nations has emerged once again, and developing countries used the word disappointing when leaders spoke Monday about progress to date in the talks.

The UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, is the former US president’s first since he helped achieve the triumph of the 2015 Paris climate deal, when nations pledged to cut fossil fuel and agricultural emissions. fast enough to keep the Earth warming below catastrophic levels of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

That holiday has been replaced by concern. Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris agreement. And as President Joe Biden turned America into the climate deal, Trump’s move hampered U.S. efforts. Other major polluters, including China, India and Russia, are moving much slower in the fight against climate change than scientists say is necessary.

1.5 C is life support now, it is in the ICU, said Alden Meyer from E3G, an environmental research institute.

Obama’s presentation sought to remind governments of the joy that surrounded the Paris Agreement and to urge them to announce more immediate, concrete steps to implement the 2015 agreement. It takes optimism and unity to save the planet, he said.

It does not matter if you are a Republican or a Democrat if your home in Florida is flooded by rising seas, or your crops fail in Dakotas, or your home in California is burning. Nature, physics, science do not care about party affiliation, Mr. Obama said. We need everyone even if we do not agree on other things.

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate wrote on Twitter on Monday that she was 13 when Obama was part of the rich nations, who pledged $ 100 billion a year to poor countries to help them fight global warming. , but said those places broke the promise. Nakate told the Associated Press that she was not attacking the former president, but I tell the truth.

“This money was promised, but not delivered,” she said, adding that $ 100 billion a year was the simple minimum for climate financing.

Despite opposition within Biden’s Democratic Party itself that has blocked the president ‘s anti – climate legislation, Mr Obama was convinced that some versions of Biden’ s ambitious climate bill would pass and be historic.

It will put the United States on track to meet its new climate targets, he said.

And as the relationship between U.S. and Chinese negotiators paved the way for the Paris agreement, Mr. Obama on Monday criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for not joining other leaders in the Glasgow climate talks.

It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world’s largest issuers, China and Russia, refuse to participate in the proceedings and their national plans reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency, Mr. Obama said.

Mr. Obama spoke earlier Monday at a session on Pacific island nations, including those whose existence is threatened by rising oceans.

We all have a role to play. We all have work to do. We all have to make sacrifices “for the climate,” he said. “But those of us who live in rich nations, those of us who helped to accelerate the problem … we have an added burden.

Agreements have not yet been reached on the three main goals of the UN conference. These are promises to halve emissions by 2030 to keep the Paris agreements on the 1.5 degree Celsius climate alive; the need for $ 100 billion a year in financial assistance from rich to poor countries; and the idea that half of that money goes to adapting to the worst effects of global warming. Several other issues, including carbon trading and the transparency of national emissions commitments, have also not yet been resolved.

Representatives of 77 developing countries, along with China, said that until this climate conference produces funding to help poor countries, the talks cannot be considered successful.

There is a history of broken promises and unfulfilled commitments by developed countries, said Diego Pacheco Balanza from Bolivia.

Scientists say the Earth is only a few years away from the point where it becomes impossible to meet the targets set in the Paris agreement, due to growing damage from coal, oil, agriculture and other sources of pollution. Recent days have seen major protests in Glasgow and across Europe by young people and others demanding faster action by nations in the fight against global warming.

Mr. Obama met Monday with a dozen climate activists, many in their 20s, and urged them to continue public pressure despite any frustration they may feel from government inaction.

The question is, where are the countries that really met our expectations? And it turns out, those are the places where there was pressure, where there was political mobilization, where there were activists, said Obama wearing a shirt.