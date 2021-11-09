Singapore to stop paying medical bills for unvaccinated COVID-19 patientsExBulletin



change the title Roslan Rahman / AFP through Getty Images

Roslan Rahman / AFP through Getty Images

The Singapore government has covered the medical bills of COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. But he says unvaccinated people will soon be on their own.

Those who are “optionally unvaccinated” will have to start paying for their COVID-19 treatment starting December 8th. Healthy ministry announced on Monday, citing the strain they are making on the country’s healthcare system.

“Currently, unvaccinated persons constitute a significant majority of those seeking intensive hospital care and disproportionately contributing to the depletion of our health care resources,” the statement said.

So far, the government has covered the cost of COVID-19 care for all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term permit holders, excluding those who tested positive after returning from overseas travel.

“This was to avoid financial considerations that add to public uncertainty and concern when COVID-19 was an emergency and unknown disease,” he explained, adding that the system will continue to apply to “most who are vaccinated … up to COVID-19 the situation is more stable ”.

The policy change means that the government will start charging all COVID-19 unvaccinated patients admitted to hospitals and designated “COVID-19 Treatment Facilities” on or after December 8th. These patients can still use their regular healthcare financing arrangements to pay their bills where applicable.

There are some exceptions. Persons who do not qualify for vaccination such as children under 12 and persons with medical disabilities will still have their government bills covered by the government. And persons who are partially vaccinated will not be charged until December 31, to give them time to complete the full series.

Specifically, starting January 1, the government will pay the bill only to those Singaporeans (including permanent residents and long-term permit holders) who are fully vaccinated and have not traveled recently.

“Our hospitals really prefer not to have to bill these patients at all, but we need to send this important signal, to encourage everyone to get vaccinated if you are right,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. said Monday.

Most of Singapore’s population is vaccinated

Singapore has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. As of Sunday, 85% of its population had been fully vaccinated and 18% had received booster vaccines, according to data of the ministry of health.

The Minister of Health praised the tireless work of the vaccination teams with reducing the number of unvaccinated seniors from 175,000 in early August, to below 64,000.

“If not for this reduction, our hospitals and ICUs today would already be overloaded,” he added.

Singapore had 1,725 ​​hospitalizations registered as of Monday, with an intensive care unit utilization rate of 68.5%. The Ministry of Health also looked at the difference in cases between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are partially or completely vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, he said, the number of critically ill cases that were fully vaccinated and not fully vaccinated was 0.5 and 5.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively. During the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and completely unvaccinated cases that died was 0.1 and 0.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively. These figures were significantly higher for the elderly.

It is part of a larger change in Singapore ‘s strategy for COVID

Singapore has seen an increase in cases in recent months and in October decided to abandon its “zero COVID strategy” in favor of learning to coexist with the virus.

Officials said on October 20 that they would extend their plan for another month, with a mid-year review. Their announcement Monday about COVID-19 medical coverage also said the rise in new cases had slowed and certain restrictions had been eased as a result.

For example, it will allow up to five fully vaccinated people from the same family to eat together in a diner and take steps to simplify travel protocols.

The government also said it would “pilot the resumption of more activities” such as sports, meetings and conferences for those who are fully vaccinated, subject to additional rapid testing requirements.

Unvaccinated persons are not offered the same opportunities.

“As for individuals who do not want to receive any of the vaccines, we will need to have Safe Management Measures that differentiate between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” the health ministry explained. “This is to protect the unvaccinated as well as to maintain our healthcare capacity.”

This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.