No. 10 holds support for Geoffrey Cox on the work of the British Virgin Islands | politics

No. 10 holds support for Geoffrey Cox on the work of the British Virgin Islands
Boris Johnson opposes the idea of a general ban on second lucrative jobs for MPs, but believes they should be visible to their constituents, the number 10 has said.
In what appeared to be an implicit criticism of Conservative MP Geoffrey Cox, a spokesman for the prime minister said he thinks the main task of MPs is to serve their constituents.
The intervention came after Cox, who is a former attorney general, was criticized for being paid 150,000 to work for a month in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) during the blockade.
In his second job as a lawyer, MP Torridge and West Devon advised the Caribbean tax haven on corruption allegations raised by the State Department.
of The Daily Mail reported that Cox spent up to a month at BVI working for the international law firm Withers. At the time, as he worked 4,000 miles from his constituency in Devon, Cox voted in the Commons with representatives.
Coxs’s register of interests shows he is paid $ 400,000 a year by law firm Withers and Labor has urged Johnson to refuse his extra work which he says is taking time away from voter representation.
A Johnsons spokesman said Tuesday that it is the duty of MPs to be visible: to demonstrate to voters that they are active on their behalf. Asked if Cox had failed to act that way, he said it is up to the voters to make that judgment.
Asked if there should be changes to the rules on what extra income MPs can get from working outside parliament, he said it would be a matter for parliament, but the prime minister does not support a complete ban on second jobs.
In a new stance change in the parliamentary standards crisis, the government will submit a motion to vote next week canceling moves in recent weeks to defend Owen Paterson.
He would cancel the committee that was part of the amendment and allow the chamber to vote on the report, Johnsons spokesman said, referring to the standards committee’s report on Patersons conduct.
The spokesman repeatedly declined to say whether the prime minister regretted efforts in recent weeks to protect Paterson from censorship of paid lobbying. He said: We are fully aware of the strong feelings on this issue on both sides of the house; The government has listened carefully to the concerns raised and has expressed regret over the mistakes made last week.
Steve Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister sent to defend the government over its handling of the filthy debate, had also avoided apologizing, saying only that it was a matter of regret.
Meanwhile, Chris Bryant, chairman of the standards committee, announced that he had appointed a senior judicial figure to advise on possible reforms to the system investigating allegations of lawlessness against MPs. He said he was confident that current practice guarantees a fair hearing, but that the committee would consider suggestions for improvement.
Anneliese Dodds, chairwoman of Labors, wrote to Johnson about the latest revelations about Cox and said his behavior raises serious questions about conflicts of interest between MPs who have second jobs involving them. they by lobbying or otherwise engaging directly with the government.
It’s time to show leadership, she said. In fact, the time has passed that you should have come to the House of Commons yesterday to answer questions, apologize and act to clear the deadlock that is stifling your party and poisoning public life.
Johnson avoided an urgent debate in parliament over his failed attempt to rescue Paterson by breaking existing anti-slea rules, instead saying he had a long commitment at a hospital in Northumberland where he was seen wearing a mask while met the medical staff.
Dodds said it was unbelievable that Cox had voted proxy across the Atlantic, adding: “I do not miss the irony that he arrived in the Caribbean on the day those MPs who actually feel a sense of duty to their constituents were debating global standards.” against corruption. The people of Torridge and West Devon have to ask if Geoffrey Cox is a Caribbean-based lawyer or a Conservative MP.
The Coxs office has been contacted for comment.
